Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company Launches Mezcalita: Celebrating Unique Innovation in Alcohol-Free Beverages
As a lifelong fan of Mexican agave spirits, I’m particularly excited to launch our new Mezcalita. I feel we’ve really captured the essence of the true cocktail, in alcohol free form...”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company, a leading innovator in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, is proud to unveil its latest creation: the Mezcalita non-alcoholic cocktail.
— Nick Devine
A groundbreaking addition to its award-winning lineup. Crafted with precision and passion, the Mezcalita captivates with its smoky, fruity aroma and bold flavours, promising an authentic taste experience reminiscent of a traditional Mezcalita.
This innovative blend not only caters to discerning palates, but also reinforces Edna's commitment to redefining the non-alcoholic beverage landscape.
Having just launched, many on-premise and retail partners, in both the USA and Canada, had placed preorders for this first of its kind innovation to the market. Despite fluctuations in overall alcohol sales, the mezcal category continues to experience significant growth.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global mezcal market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.79% through 2032. This trend signals a promising opportunity for Edna's Mezcalita to thrive in this expanding market.
Co-Founder and COO, Nick Devine notes, “As a lifelong fan of Mexican agave spirits, I’m particularly excited to launch our new Mezcalita. I feel we’ve really captured the essence of the true cocktail, in alcohol free form, that also blends seamlessly as a mixer." As a further testament to its quality, Edna’s Mezcalita was just awarded 90 points and a silver medal at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024 (2), cementing its position as a leader in the industry. This recognition highlights Edna's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, establishing a new benchmark for quality in non-alcoholic mixology.
Mezcalita joins Edna's esteemed portfolio, offering consumers an unparalleled choice in sophisticated, alcohol-free alternatives. Discover the Mezcalita and indulge in the artistry of non-alcoholic cocktails, now available from Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company.
For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Devine, Co-Founder
Email: nickd@ednascocktails.com
Phone: 6045055248
Social media: @ednascocktails
Online Stores: ednascocktails.com (CA) or drinkednas.com (US).
About Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co:
Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co is a Vancouver-based company that produces all-natural, award winning non-alcoholic beverages that combine top quality ingredients with innovative flavors. With a commitment to quality and taste, Edna’s offers a range of sophisticated cocktails designed to elevate any occasion without the need for alcohol. Edna’s is designed to be enjoyed alcohol-free, cold, over ice, but with the versatility to be used seamlessly, as a mixer. Edna’s core mission is to provide delicious, inclusive, and viable cocktail options to a world, rethinking its relationship with alcohol.
For more information, visit ednascocktails.com
