Brian Collins Launches Debut Book "Step Off the Porch and Start Your Own Business" - A Guide to Entrepreneurial Success

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Collins , a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of successfully launching and selling businesses, is excited to announce the release of his debut book, " Step off the Porch and Start Your Own Business ." This informative book, now available at 6stepbiz.com and amazon.com, shares Brian's journey of starting four different ventures, despite initially knowing little about them, and ultimately selling three of them successfully.Aspiring entrepreneurs looking to embark on their own business journey can find valuable guidance and insights within the pages of "Step off the Porch and Start Your Own Business." At 6stepbiz.com, Brian Collins provides practical advice and shares the lessons he learned from his entrepreneurial endeavors.One unique feature of the book is Brian's personal "Ask Brian page.” He commits to his readers and will reply as he wants to help them get started. He encourages them to reach out to him directly by sending their answers to three pivotal questions:• What is your business or product?• Who will buy it?• How will you fund the start of your business?Upon receiving the answers along with proof of book purchase, Brian commits to providing personalized guidance. He understands the challenges of starting a business, having been in that position himself, and believes that a guiding hand at the beginning can make all the difference.When asked Brian about the notion behind writing the book, the author had the following comments to offer, "I started four different ventures, knowing zip about any of them, all in different areas. I was told not to waste my energy all four times, but I managed to sell three out of those four businesses; and if I can do this, so can you! I can help you start," Brian Collins says.Brian Collins's book can be a valuable resource and an invitation to a mentorship journey that can set aspiring entrepreneurs on the path to success. Those who wish to start their entrepreneurial journey and benefit from Brian's expertise, can visit 6stepbiz.com. The book comes with a buy-back guarantee with terms.About Brian Collins:Brian Collins, B.Com, an accountant turned entrepreneur, started on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 31. He boldly decided to leave his role as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Canadian region at a prominent American customs and trucking company to pursue his dream of becoming his own boss. Since then, Brian has never looked back, successfully launching four businesses across diverse sectors, despite initially having no prior experience in any of those fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.