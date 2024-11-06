County Judge’s Path to the Bench Made Possible by Native American Tribe

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Tori Smith’s quest to become a judge started after watching a popular kids’ television show when she was eight years old.

“It’s probably something I should stop saying, but it genuinely was from an episode of Saved by the Bell,” said Judge Smith. “I wish so badly that I could quote some philosopher, but it was Jessie Spano. It was a flashback episode or a dream where she was a judge, and I just thought it sounded really cool and that’s how it started.”

Judge Smith remembers telling her third grade teacher about her professional aspirations.

“She said, ‘Well, you know, Tori, judges are better listeners.’ That was kind of a joke, but it stemmed from that,” said Judge Smith.

Her feelings about law were cemented the following year.

“I remember when I was in elementary school and the OJ Simpson trial was happening,” said Judge Smith. “I remember my fourth grade teacher wheeled in the TV, and we got to watch the verdict. I thought that was so cool. I thought, wow, this is justice and just what goes on and what didn’t happen, maybe some of the injustice, too. It was just inspiring.”

Judge Smith also wanted a career that allowed her to serve her community.

“I have such great respect for the men and women who serve our communities as police officers and knew I wanted to do something involved in the justice system, so law school for me was a natural fit and so was that desire to be a judge. It kind of just fell in line.”

When the time came to attend law school, Judge Smith reached out to her Native American community.

“I’m a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians,” said Judge Smith. “It’s a federally recognized tribe out of Atmore, Alabama. My family couldn’t afford to help with law school, so I knew it was going to be me and student loans. My tribe started an education scholarship. It came into existence just a few years before I started law school, so my tribe helped me pay for law school and I was thankful I was able to graduate debt free.”

Judge Smith said she is working to pay back that education by helping people. She also welcomes serving as a role model to younger members of her tribe.

“I hope that when they see what I’ve done and the improbability of where I’m at, they realize that they can do it, too,” said Judge Smith. “And especially young girls, that they see this as a possibility. Bet on yourself, work hard and be kind.”

Judge Smith was sworn in on September 4 in front of her husband and three children. Judge Boyd Patterson, Judge Kevin Wilson and retired four-star General B.B. Bell, who is a family friend, spoke at the ceremony.

“So many other judges came, people I’ve looked up to and had to practice in front of,” said Judge Smith. “It was a really cool moment for me, and it was humbling. I was so grateful to be able to talk to a packed courtroom and thank people who have supported me throughout this. Being able to do that in front of a bunch of judges in their black robes, it kind of hit me that I’m a judge, too. That was a wild moment for me, but it was really cool. I say it was pretty surreal, but it still is. Every day, when they say all rise, I smile because this is wild.”

Judge Smith was appointed to the 11th Judicial District General Sessions Court by the Hamilton County Commission. She filled the vacancy left by Judge Alex McVeagh, who was elected to the 11th judicial district circuit court.