Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 32nd Judicial District Vacancy
Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Hohenwald to select nominees for a circuit court judge in the 32nd Judicial District, which covers Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties.
After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following nominees to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:
William K. Lane III
Patricia W. Holder
Jack B.D. Heath
To access the nominees’ applications, click here: https://tncourts.gov/press/2025/05/14/commission-consider-six-applicants-vacancy-32nd-judicial-district
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.