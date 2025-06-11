Submit Release
Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 32nd Judicial District Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Hohenwald to select nominees for a circuit court judge in the 32nd Judicial District, which covers Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following nominees to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

William K. Lane III
Patricia W. Holder
Jack B.D. Heath

To access the nominees’ applications, click here: https://tncourts.gov/press/2025/05/14/commission-consider-six-applicants-vacancy-32nd-judicial-district

 


 

