Commission to Consider Applicants for Two Vacancies in the 30th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission has received applications for two vacancies in the 30th Judicial District.

The applicants for the Criminal Court Judge vacancy are:

Jahari M. Dowdy

Lora D. Fowler

Raymond J. Lepone

Kenya N. Smith

The applicants for the Circuit Court Judge vacancy are:

William Christopher Frulla

Mitzi H. Pollard

C. Scott Jones

The public hearing for these positions will be held Wednesday, July 16th and Thursday, July 17th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. local time in the Historic Courtroom, Room 325 at The University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, 1 North Front St., Memphis, TN 38103.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward nominees for each position to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

