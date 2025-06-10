TN Administrative Office of the Courts to Release Request for Proposal (RFP) for Statewide Court Case Management System and eFiling Solution

Nashville, Tenn.- The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts has provided a notice of intent to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Statewide Court Case Management System and eFiling Solution for all of the state’s trial courts.

This initiative is a critical element of TN AOC's strategic vision to modernize court technology and enhance data accessibility across the state's judicial system.

The notice, which can be found here, provides early awareness of this impending RFP to support broad and fair competition for this procurement and to allow vendors, including those who may desire to partner, adequate time to respond.

Interested vendors are encouraged to monitor the following website link for the full RFP document and submission details.

Request for Proposals (RFP) Opportunities

The RFP is expected to be released in July of 2025.