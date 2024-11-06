Submit Release
Temporary Off-Ramp Closure Scheduled on Interstate 90 at Exit 379 (Humboldt)

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

 

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, a temporary off-ramp closure is scheduled on Interstate 90 at exit 379 (Humboldt). The off-ramp will be reopened to traffic by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

The contractor will be milling and asphalt overlaying the exit 379 off-ramp to complete the I-90 reconstruction project. Traffic is advised to seek an alternate route prior to reaching the exit, as there will not be a designated detour route in place for this temporary off-ramp closure.

The prime contractor for this $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, S.D. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Find additional project information at  https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2.

