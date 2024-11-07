Mesa Celebrates Five Years as an Autism Certified City™, the First of its Kind

Mesa, Arizona celebrates 5 years as the world’s 1st Autism Certified City™, highlighting its dedication to inclusivity for autistic & sensory-sensitive visitors

We commend the businesses and community members who completed autism-specific training, making our city a welcoming and accessible destination for all.” — Alison Brooks, VP of Marketing & Destination Experience at Visit Mesa

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesa, Arizona celebrates its fifth anniversary as an Autism Certified City™ (ACC)–an initiative spearheaded by Visit Mesa, which led to Mesa becoming the first ACC in the world. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Mesa’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive city for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Since receiving the ACC designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Mesa has consistently enhanced its support, accommodations and practices to ensure that all residents and visitors feel welcomed and included.

"Five years ago, Mesa became the first Autism Certified City granted by IBCCES, a milestone that we are proud to celebrate," said Alison Brooks, Vice President of Marketing & Destination Experience at Visit Mesa. "This achievement reflects Mesa's dedication to promoting inclusive travel. We commend the businesses and community members who completed autism-specific training, making our city a welcoming and accessible destination for all."

The ACC designation is awarded by IBCCES to communities where key stakeholders, including healthcare, education, local government, hospitality, leisure, and corporate members, are trained and certified to better serve individuals with autism and other cognitive disorders.

"Mesa, Arizona has truly set the standard for inclusivity over these past five years," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "Their ongoing dedication to upholding the standard of an Autism Certified City™ and their relentless efforts to enhance accessibility are truly commendable. It’s inspiring to see how their commitment is making a tangible difference in the lives of autistic individuals and their families, creating a more inclusive community for all.”

From November 2024 through April 2025, Mesa celebrates its ongoing journey as an ACC. Kicking off with the “Live Life Limitless” event on November 7th, residents and visitors are invited to explore autism-friendly experiences and participate in special initiatives designed to make Mesa a more inclusive place for everyone. The celebration culminates in April–Autism Acceptance Month–with events, activities and community programs.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for various organizations around the globe. Each program was created so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered throughout the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com and CertifiedAutismCenter.com, free online resources for parents that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites have met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Visit Mesa

The mission of Visit Mesa is to promote, market, and sell the Mesa area as a year-round, premiere business and leisure travel destination on behalf of our stakeholders while enhancing the quality of life for all area residents. Learn more at VisitMesa.com.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

