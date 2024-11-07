Ray McSteen Named Associate Circuit Judge in Will County

Ray McSteen

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joliet personal injury law firm McNamara Phelan McSteen, LLC is proud to announce that former attorney Ray McSteen has been appointed an Associate Circuit Court Judge for Will County. Mr. McSteen is a lifelong resident of Will County and a successful family law attorney, and our law firm has confidence that he will serve the county well and uphold the highest legal standards for the area’s residents.

While working at McNamara Phelan McSteen, LLC, Ray McSteen dedicated his career to serving family law clients. For nearly 30 years, he provided legal guidance to families facing challenges involving divorce, child support, child custody, and debt division. Mr. McSteen also served as a family law mediator, using his impressive conflict resolution skills to help spouses, parents, and other parties resolve disputes in their cases. He is thoroughly committed to the legal community, participating in several organizations, including the Illinois State Bar Association and the Will County Bar Association.

A United States Navy veteran, Ray McSteen has earned a reputation as someone who is incredibly hard-working, trustworthy, and knowledgeable. The team at McNamara Phelan Mcsteen, LLC is thrilled that Mr. McSteen will be able to take on this new opportunity as an Associate Judge and continue to serve his community with integrity and fairness.

About McNamara Phelan McSteen, LLC

Located in Joliet, Illinois, the law firm of McNamara Phelan McSteen, LLC provides legal services throughout the counties of Will, Kendall, DuPage, Cook, Kankakee and Grundy. The law firm consists of four astute and devoted attorneys: Brian C. Cichon, Thomas P. Polacek, Todd J. Polito, and John S. Rossi.

The firm provides aggressive and knowledgeable legal representation to clients who have been seriously injured in truck, car, and motorcycle accidents, as well as cases involving construction accidents, dog bites, and premises liability claims. The firm also assists with family and matrimonial law, criminal defense, workers’ compensation, real estate law, estate planning, and civil business litigation. Sharing a combined 150 years of legal experience, the team has helped clients obtain millions of dollars in verdicts, settlements, and awards.

For more information about McNamara Phelan McSteen, LLC, visit our website https://www.jolietlaw.com/. If you are interested in scheduling a consultation, call 815-727-0100.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.