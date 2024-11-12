D.R. Horton’s Charlotte South Division announces Grand Opening Celebration of New Community Westport on November 16

Future Amenity Center at Westport

New Home Community in York Offering Ranch and Two-Story Homes with Resort Style Amenities

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals and families in search of space, amenities and convenience at an attractive price will find what they are looking for at Westport, a D.R. Horton community. This exciting new home community will celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, November 16 from 11am-2pm. Guests can enjoy lunch from Two Chicks and a Truck, live caricature artists, giveaways and more while they tour two newly furnished model homes.Westport plans include brand-new ranch and two-story homes being built for the first time in the Charlotte area. This community includes two different product offerings, the Tradition Series, which appeals to individuals and families, as well as the Freedom Series, which is designed with active adults in mind. These thoughtfully planned homes feature stylish open-concept designs with living spaces ranging from 1,597 to 3,490 square feet. Floorplans include three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage. Home amenities include chef-inspired kitchens with modern cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, large walk-in closets and LVP flooring. Each home includes sodded yards with landscape packages, and the Freedom Series homes include irrigation as well.Homes in this community also come equipped with smart home technology, allowing homeowners to easily control their home from any place at any time. With a video doorbell, garage door control, lighting, door lock and smart thermostat, all controlled through one convenient app, the ability to adjust the temperature or turn on the lights is conveniently at your fingertips.The community amenities are what truly set Westport apart. Homeowners will enjoy planned resort-style amenities with a large swimming pool and a state-of-the-art clubhouse. This gathering place for residents is expected to include a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio, a fully stocked game room and a screened lanai. Additional amenities include a playground, pickleball courts, fire pit area, grilling stations, walking trails and a parking lot set up with electrical outlets to accommodate food trucks.The community’s location in York is the ideal spot for all – located near SC-274 and a short distance from I-77. Residents are a short drive away from adventures at Lake Wylie and Charlotte. Families with school-aged children will have access to education from the Clover School District. Westport is located near Nanny Mountain, Allison Creek Park and so much more! The model home and sales office are located at 6089 Campbell Road, York, SC 29745.To claim your spot in this exciting new community, call (980)-372-2680 or email InternetSalesSpecialist@drhorton.com.For additional information about the community, please visit https://www.drhorton.com/south-carolina/south-carolina-charlotte/york/westport D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. America’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,100,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton’s Charlotte division, please call (980)-372-2680 or visit www.DRHorton.com . Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.###

