D.R. Horton Announces New Homes for Sale in York, SC

New Home Community Offering Ranch and Two-Story Homes

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals and families in search of space, amenities and convenience at an attractive price will find what they are looking for at Westport, a D.R. Horton community. This exciting new home community is now open for sales.The D.R. Horton Charlotte North division is excited to offer brand new ranch and two-story plans in Westport, built for the first time in the Charlotte area. Plans for the community include two different product offerings, the Tradition Series, which appeals to individuals, couples, and families alike, as well as the Freedom Series, which is designed with the active adult in mind. These thoughtfully designed homes feature stylish open-concept designs with living spaces ranging from 1,597 to 3,490 square feet. These appealing plans include three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage. Home amenities include chef-inspired kitchens with modern cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and flooring. Each home includes sodded yards with landscape packages, and the Freedom Series homes include irrigation as well.Homes in this neighborhood also come equipped with smart home technology, allowing you to easily control your home while at home or away. With a video doorbell, garage door control, lighting, door lock and smart thermostat that are all controlled through one convenient app, the ability to adjust the temperature or turn on the lights is conveniently at your fingertips.The community amenities are what really sets Westport apart. Homeowners will enjoy resort-style living with a large swimming pool and a state-of-the-art clubhouse that includes a 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, a fully stocked game room and screened lanai. In addition, planned amenities include a playground, pickleball courts, fire pit area, grilling stations, walking trails and a parking lot set up with electrical outlets to accommodate food trucks. Families with school aged children will have Clover School District available to them.The community’s location in York is the ideal spot for all – located near SC-274 and a short distance from I-77.Residents are a short drive to Lake Wylie and Charlotte. Westport is located near Nanny Mountain, Allison Creek Park and so much more! The model home and sales office will be located at 5954 Campbell Road, York, SC 29745.To claim your spot in this exciting new community, contact (980)-372-2680 or by email at InternetSalesSpecialist@drhorton.com. For additional information about the community, please visit https://www.drhorton.com/south-carolina/south-carolina-charlotte/york/westport D.R. Horton provides buyers quality, newly constructed homes built by America’s Builder. Trusted by more families than any other homebuilder, D.R. Horton has been building beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. D.R. Horton currently offers over 28 communities in the Greater Charlotte, NC area. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Buyer should conduct his or her own investigation of the present and future availability of school districts and school assignments. D.R. Horton has no control or responsibility for any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.