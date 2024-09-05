D.R. Horton Enters the New Home Market in Kansas City, MO

We are excited to introduce D.R. Horton to the local market and deliver high-quality new homes to individuals and families across the greater Kansas City area.” — Brian Wasser, Vice President of City Operations

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.R. Horton’s Kansas City Division is pleased to offer its first new communities in the Kansas City area. With two communities already actively selling and five more currently under development, there is plenty of opportunity for homebuyers looking to move into vibrant, new neighborhoods at affordable price points.“We are excited to create new homeownership opportunities for local residents by expanding D.R. Horton’s operations to the Kansas City market. Between the affordable cost of living, bustling job opportunities and nearby activities, I am confident homebuyers will thrive in our communities,” said Brian Wasser, Vice President of City Operations. “We are excited to introduce D.R. Horton to the local market and deliver high-quality new homes to individuals and families across the greater Kansas City area.”The first two communities recently opened for sales during the last couple of weeks. Windmill Creek is located in Platte City just off I-29 and Highway 92 and offers six floorplans with high-quality finishes and community amenities. Homes range from 1,635 to 2,356 square feet, feature up to four bedrooms and include two- or three-car garages.Ella’s Crossing is located in Liberty near Route 291 and Highway H and also offers six distinct floorplans ranging from 1,498 to 2,356 square feet. Each home has three to four spacious bedrooms and two- or three-car garages depending on the elevation.Both communities offer ranch and two-story homes that incorporate modern features and include smart home technology as standard. The new communities are built to meet the desires of any type of homebuyer looking to live in the Kansas City area.For more information on current or upcoming communities or to join the First-to-Know Lists, where homebuyers receive information on plans, pricing and available homes as it is released, please visit https://www.drhorton.com/missouri/kansas-city-area or call us at 816-641-2034.About D.R. Horton: Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 121 markets in 33 states in the North, East, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and Northwest regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002. For over 45 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.###

