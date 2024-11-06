FForward to Host The Biggest Devcon 2024 Afterparty at SpacePlus, Bangkok

FForward’s official launch and a night of music, networking, and special announcements

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FForward, a brand new RWA innovation, will officially launch at an explosive afterparty during Devcon 2024. The event, co-hosted by Bitkub and Cryptomind , will take place on November 14, 2024, at SpacePlus, Bangkok’s premier nightlife venue known for its immersive lighting and sound system. It’ll feature live music, networking, and the unveiling of FForward’s RWA crowdfunding and tokenization platform.The event produced by 319 Studios and co-hosted by Bitkub and Cryptomind, promises over 1,000 developers, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts for a night of fun and innovation. This afterparty isn’t just about music—it’s an opportunity to connect with grounded industry leaders driving the future of Web3."We’re thrilled to share our platform with the blockchain community at such a high-energy event. Our goal is to set a standard for collaboration between people from both Web2 and Web3," said Anthony Chen, the CEO of FForward.FForward will also announce a very exciting partnership with one of the leading international music festival groups further showcasing its ability and commitment to making meaningful collaborations.FForward is a Web3 crowdfunding platform focused on real-world asset tokenization, enabling businesses and investors to participate in secure, scalable blockchain solutions that bridge traditional finance with DeFi. Regulation and compliance changes typically have hindered innovation in this sector, which is why FForward has chosen to work with BlockOffice, an industry leading back office firm backed by tier 1 investors globally.Contact Information:Email: hello@fforward.financeEvent Details & Registration: https://lu.ma/cbya4il4

