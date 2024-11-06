Williston Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1007961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/6/24 0511 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford Milton Rd
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Dusty Brugler
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Dusty Brugler called the State Police to advise a truck passed him on Westford Milton Rd, and when doing so, the truck struck the driver's side of his vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel towards Milton. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Ram 2500 or 3500. There will be damage to the passenger side of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cote at the Williston Barracks.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111
