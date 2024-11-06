Williston Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A1007961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/6/24 0511 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford Milton Rd

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Dusty Brugler

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Dusty Brugler called the State Police to advise a truck passed him on Westford Milton Rd, and when doing so, the truck struck the driver's side of his vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel towards Milton. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Ram 2500 or 3500. There will be damage to the passenger side of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cote at the Williston Barracks.

