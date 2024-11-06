KENPAT NAMED ABC ACCREDITED QUALITY CONTRACTOR FOR LEADERSHIP IN CONSTRUCTION SAFETY, EDUCATION & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

ABC Accredited Quality Contractor Logo KENPAT logo, Apopka, Fla.

Central Florida Location Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year

At KENPAT, we take immense pride in our dedication to safety, continuous education, and fostering a strong company culture.” — Paul Wolmarans, group chief executive officer.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, a leading Florida specialty contractor specializing in interior and exterior wall systems, announced today that it has been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. Only 525 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2023. KENPAT, with locations in Central Florida, Florida’s Gulf Coast and in North Dakota, represent three of those 525. This the fifth consecutive year for the Central Florida location, the second consecutive year for the Gulf Coast location earned the recognition and the first commendation for the North Dakota location.

“At KENPAT, we take immense pride in our dedication to safety, continuous education, and fostering a strong company culture. This recognition from ABC further validates the high standards we uphold in every project we deliver,” said Paul Wolmarans, group chief executive officer.

Launched more than three decades ago, ABC’s AQC credential provides recognition to industry-leading construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:

• Quality

• Health and safety performance

• Talent management, including inclusion, diversity, and merit

• Craft and management education

• Community relations

“Every day, the leaders and employees of KENPAT put in the work and make the decisions that deliver the highest-quality construction services to their communities and embody the highest level of corporate achievement,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “Accredited Quality Contractors are top-performing ABC contractor members that set the standard for safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, merit, and quality in the contracting community. Congratulations to these outstanding construction companies; you exemplify the best of ABC’s membership.”

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to industry-leading health and safety by achieving the Gold, Platinum, or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry, with top performers achieving incident rates nearly six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

Reaccredited annually, AQC members also make the following pledge: “As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principles of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and to provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.”

AQC is recognized by the Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners, and AQC members are eligible for ABC’s Top Performers lists, which rank contractors based on work hours.

To learn more about AQC and see the full list of accredited quality contractors, visit abc.org/aqc or utilize the ZIP code finder tool. ABC members have exclusive access to the list of Accredited Quality Contractors and more on FindContractors.com.

About ABC:

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at www.abc.org.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties in Central Florida, along Florida’s Gulf Coast and in North Dakota. KENPAT specializes the company delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of projects, including public buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, and large commercial developments and is known for its commitment to safety, quality craftsmanship, and on-time delivery. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit www. kenpat.net.

