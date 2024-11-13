KENPAT, N-RG CLADDING AND ARCHITECTURAL GLASS SERVICES NAME NEXT-GEN LEADERSHIP TEAM

Christina Weaver, Vice President, KENPAT Central Florida Yuri Melnichenko, Vice President, N-RG Cladding Andy Amitrano, Vice President, Architectural Glass Services

KENPAT, N-RG Cladding AND Architectural Glass Services Promote Christina Weaver, Yuri Melnichenko, Andy Amitrano into Key Operations Leadership Roles

“These leaders represent the future of our portfolio of businesses.” ” — Group CEO Paul Wolmarans.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT and its affiliated companies, award-winning specialty contractors of interior and exterior wall systems, ceiling systems, exterior cladding and glass services, announced today several operational leadership promotions for its portfolio of businesses related to its next-generation succession plan.

Christina Weaver has been promoted to vice president of KENPAT Central Florida, an installer of commercial drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. Christina was previously director of operations for the company and, before that, a project manager for KENPAT dating back to 2013. Prior to joining the company, Weaver spent eight years as a construction project engineer, project manager and estimator. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Yuri Melnichenko has been promoted to vice president of N-RG cladding, an award-winning commercial specialty contractor focused on the design, fabrication, and installation of engineered architectural cladding for commercial building façades. He has been with N-RG Cladding since 2013 in a series of progressively responsible roles. Prior to joining N-RG, Melnichenko worked at several construction firms in the Orlando area, as well as architecture firms in Beijing, China, and Knoxville, Tenn. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from The University of Tennessee.

Andy Amitrano has been promoted to vice president of Architectural Glass Services (AGS), a commercial glazing contractor. He has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining AGS, Amitrano was a senior project manager for a local aluminum and glass company in Orlando, a role he held from 2019 to 2022. Prior to that, he was a tenured operations executive and glazier for Horizon Glass & Glazing and the General Manager for Alliance Glazing Technologies in Denver from 1999-2019. He attended Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“These leaders represent the future of our portfolio of businesses,” said group CEO Paul Wolmarans. “I have great confidence in their ability execute on our vision for the future of being a single point of contact for commercial general contractors for all of their interior and exterior ceiling and wall component needs in the areas in which we operate.”

Weaver, Amitrano, and Melnichenko all will report to Group President Etienne Wolmarans, who himself was elevated into his current role in August as part of the company’s next-generation leadership strategy.

“We have an outstanding team of leaders in place, supported by focused teams driven to serve our general contractor partners, helping build a future filled with iconic buildings that people will enjoy for years to come,” said Etienne Wolmarans.

About KENPAT and Affiliated Companies

KENPAT and its affiliated companies, are Florida-based, award-winning contractors specializing in interior and exterior wall and ceiling systems, exterior cladding and glass services. KENPAT, N-RG Cladding, Architectural Glass Services and Elro Manufacturing are committed to offering exceptional opportunities for personal and financial growth to its employees, business partners, and shareholders. For more information about these businesses, please visit www.kenpat.net, http://www.n-rgcladding.com and http://www.arcglsserv.com.

