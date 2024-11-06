TOSLA Nutricosmetics Launches LUMINA365: A Revolutionary Formula for Sun Protection Ensuring Healthy Tan

TOSLA Nutricosmetics announced the results of the clinical study for their new unique Lumina365 supplement, offering an additional layer of sun protection.

We saw an opportunity in the suncare market for multifunctional products that not only protect but enhance skin’s appearance. Lumina365 represents this new wave of 'beautifying' sun protection.” — Uroš Gotar

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sun protection becomes an increasingly critical part of skincare routines and awareness of UV exposure's long-term effects rises, the demand for sun care innovation is high, and sun-protective supplements are catching consumer appeal. According to Mintel report 40% of UK women are interested in supplements that can protect against UV damage.In response to this demand, the European-based TOSLA Nutricosmetics recently unveiled clinical results from its Lumina365 supplement. Chief Innovation Officer Uroš Gotar explains, "We saw an opportunity in the suncare market for multifunctional products that not only protect but enhance skin’s appearance. Lumina365 represents this new wave of 'beautifying' sun protection, combining functional benefits with aesthetic appeal."Lumina365 is a tasty vegan supplement that offers a dual approach to suncare. A blend of natural ingredients and targeted vitamins proven to bolster skin’s UV defenses by neutralizing free radicals and reducing melanin-induced redness—with award-winning VELIOUS™ flavor technology for an enjoyable daily routine. Squeezed in a 25 ml daily shot, this formula has a great Sicilian red-orange taste, transforming sun protection into a delight!SustainabilityWith consumers increasingly aware of potential risks from chemical sunscreens, Lumina365 provides an alternative free from harmful chemicals that may impact marine ecosystems or raise concerns over hormonal disruption. This is a significant draw, as 50% of German Gen Z consumers express worry about potentially harmful ingredients in sun protection products.As the innovation driven contract manufacturer TOSLA Nutricosmetics continues its work, offering something beyond the typical sun care products, Patricija Bajc, the Head of Marketing team explains, "We wanted to deliver a solution that fits seamlessly into people’s daily routines.” and adds, “The question we constantly ask ourselves is, how can we deliver a product that people genuinely need and love, in a format that brings them joy?”Are you ready to try it?-----*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About TOSLA Nutricosmetics:TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a pioneering B2B manufacturer of ready-to-drink supplements focused on the beauty and wellness sectors. Known for its innovative VELIOUS™ flavor technology and commitment to sustainability, TOSLA leads the way in creating simple-to-use, effective, and tasty nutricosmetic products. For more information, visit https://www.toslanutricosmetics.com

