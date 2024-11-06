LUZZAGO, THE WORLD'S MOST FAMOUS ITALIAN DEALER OF DREAM CLASSIC CARS, ANNOUNCES 50 YEARS OF ACTIVITY

Valerio Luzzago, founder of Luzzago1975, announces that he established the company that sells vintage cars 50 years ago

'I was the first in Italy, and most likely in Europe, to organize a business specifically for this sector'” — Valerio Luzzago, founder

BRESCIA, ITALIA, ITALY, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luzzago, the company specialized in the sale of vintage cars, announces its anniversary. It was founded 50 years ago. For half a century, it has been dedicated to cars that can witness history and give timeless emotions, succeeding in establishing themselves on the international market. Founded by Valerio Luzzago, it has transformed its huge passion for engines and sparkling bodies into an excellence renowned all over the world. Since 1975 the company has evolved and today in the brand proudly bears the year of birth: Luzzago1975 srl.Walking through the halls of the Brescia branch is an experience like a visit to a museum, but the masterpieces there, over 150, are for sale, and there is something for every taste and for every type of collector or fan of unique trips. From the 1926 Amilcar Type G spider to the British Alvis, founded a century ago, as the historic Fiat cars: Topolino, Balilla, the first Multipla and the original 500 with wooden doors. And still, remaining in the Made in Italy: Ferrari, Maserati, and the glorious Lancia and Alfa Romeo of the boom years, the Fifties and Sixties and their contemporaries from the rest of Europe: BMW, the Volkswagen beetle, the glorious Mercedes-Benz and the elegant Citroën. American myths cannot be missed: Cadillac and Chevrolet. In addition, a section of Luzzago1975 is dedicated to two-wheeled, historical and vintage motorcycles.Each model is ready for the road, preserved in its original components and efficient. The passion and commitment of the Luzzago family, which has always been exclusively engaged in the activity, is palpable."I was the first in Italy, and probably in Europe, to organize a specific business activity for this sector. We are still the first, we have evolved and expanded while remaining at the top of the sector. "Speaking is Valerio Luzzago, the founder. Today he runs the company with his two sons: Ottavio and Nicolò.Luzzago1975 is the oldest vintage car company in Italy.Ti Lancio is an Italian news agency that reports on excellent Italian small and medium businesses in the world.

