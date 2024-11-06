IBA Group’s Visual Flow Achieves Databricks Technology Partnership

IBA Group announced that its Visual Flow tool for Databricks achieved the Technology Partner Validated tier with Databricks

Visual Flow eliminates technical complexity, making it easier than ever for teams to build data pipelines on Databricks. We’re proud to help democratize data access and accelerate innovation.”
— Alex Burak, Product Owner at IBA Group
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group announced that its Visual Flow tool for Databricks achieved the Technology Partner Validated tier with Databricks, a unified, open analytics platform for building, deploying, sharing, and maintaining enterprise-grade data, analytics, and AI solutions. This milestone further underscores IBA Group’s focus at making data management accessible to all.

Visual Flow is an open source, low-code ETL/ELT solution designed to help data teams create and deploy data pipelines quickly and without writing any code. Built specifically for Databricks, it speeds up the entire process of accessing, managing, and transforming data, hence empowering organizations to gain instant insights and drive their data strategies forward.

Why Visual Flow Stands Out
IBA Group’s Visual Flow fully integrates with Databricks, and is built to work seamlessly with Databricks’ Medallion architecture and Apache Spark. The solution combines a simple, visual interface with powerful data processing and AI capabilities. Users can effortlessly design ETL/ELT jobs by tapping into Databricks’ advanced data management tools. Therefore, Visual Flow is ideal for fast deployment from proof-of-concept to production.

Key Features of Visual Flow
• Low-Code ETL/ELT for Databricks: With a GUI-based job designer, it leverages Databricks’ core functions for streamlined data management.
• Multi-Cloud: Visual Flow runs on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, making it adaptable to any environment.
• Data Security and Compliance: Visual Flow ensures that data stays within user-managed environments to meet strict security and governance standards.
• Smooth Databricks Integration: Aligned with Databricks’ Medallion architecture, Visual Flow is optimized for high performance data ingestion.
Visual Flow’s simple learning curve makes it a fit for users of all skill levels. The solution enables quick setup and scaling for a wide range of data needs. Businesses across various industries can rely on this versatile tool for handling complex data and supporting digital transformation tasks for a global client base.

To learn more about simplifying data integration and harnessing the power of Databricks with Visual Flow, visit https://visual-flow.com/

About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries.

http://ibagroupit.com

