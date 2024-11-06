Freen's Revolutionary Small Wind Turbines: Eco-friendly, Efficient Energy Solution

Freen introduces revolutionary small wind turbines with soft blades—efficient, quiet, and durable—for eco-friendly and affordable energy.

IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen, a small wind turbines manufacturer, is proud to present cutting-edge small wind turbines. The aftermath of almost a decade of research and development set new standards for global small-scale renewable energy solutions that utilize Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs).A Revolutionary Approach to Wind Energy Freen's technology extends the original work of inventor Georges Darrieus, whose design for a vertical-axis wind turbine emerged as early as the 1930s. And though the first commercial models reached the markets during the 1980s, Freen reimagined the Darrius concept to provide a much lighter, efficient turbine that would be better fit to modern needs. At the head of this leap is the soft-blade design by inventor Valerii Nebesnyi. These patented soft blades further enhance energy conversion efficiency and durability, plus ensure low-cost maintenance. This innovation places Freen at the forefront in the small wind turbine industry and opens new perspectives for the delivery of clean, renewable energy to locations previously considered unsuitable for conventional wind turbines.Key Features of Small Wind Turbines by FreenFreen's wind turbines are available in 3, 20, and 55 kW capacities, thereby scalable and flexible for both residential and commercial purposes.The 20 kW model, Freen-20, targeted at both on- and off-grid applications, is the current flagship product of the company that provides a virtuous mix of power, portability, and ease of installation. Some of the key features of Freen turbines are as follows:- Patented flexible, soft-blade technology: this forms the very heart of Freen's efficiency, providing least wear and ensuring the turbine operates even in turbulent wind.- Low noise emission: Freen's turbines are almost silent, which makes them viable for installation closer to residential areas, hence expanding their possible use.- Ease of Installation: With the variable-height tower and compact, vertical structure, Freen's turbines are easily installed in confined areas, even in very remote placements, giving users greater flexibility.- Minimal Maintenance: Freen's turbine design has fewer friction components, which will decrease mechanical wear, 20 years lifespan can be achieved with minimal maintenance.- Independently Operating from Wind Direction: The vertical-axis turbine design allows turbines to operate independent of wind direction and with the same continuity.- Eco-friendly Manufacturing: Freen turbines are manufactured with durable materials and lean manufacturing to ensure the minimal carbon footprint of the product.Meeting Europe's Growing Renewable Energy DemandFreen's small turbines are in line with the European Union's overall target of at least 32% renewable energy by 2030. Freen is working on contributing towards this goal by providing versatile, affordable, and efficient small wind turbines, ideal for distributed energy solutions for Europe. Compact, scalable solutions of small wind may be the missing piece that address smaller or independent energy operators, landowners, and even telecommunications providers seeking the integration of renewable energy into their infrastructure. It equips users with on-site clean energy creation capabilities, especially opportune for regions that experience bad or no access to the grid or unstable sources of power.About Freen OÜ:Freen OÜ is an Estonia-based manufacturer of Vertical-Axis Small Wind Turbines, committed to delivering affordable and reliable wind energy solutions globally. With EU-based manufacturing and compliance to strict quality standards, Freen combines engineering expertise and patented technology to offer dependable wind energy solutions for diverse needs. Freen's mission is rooted in providing sustainable energy solutions for communities. Learn more about Freen on our website

