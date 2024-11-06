Oceanus Media Global (OMG) Announces Strategic Collaboration to Produce Slate of 8 Feature Projects in Southeast Asia

Using Virtual Production and Generative AI tools

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanus Media Global (OMG), the leading immersive media and virtual production specialist in Southeast Asia, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS), REC Media (Mandela Pictures Indonesia), and August Pictures (Singapore). This partnership, which will be officially announced at the Singapore Pavilion at MIPCOM next week, explores a bold new slate of 8 feature projects that will utilize cutting-edge Virtual Production (VP) and Virtual Production (VP) technologies with exploratory use of Generative AI for certain projects, enhancing Southeast Asia’s role in cutting-edge filmmaking in the region.

Southeast Asia as the Hub for Next-Gen Filmmaking

The partnership signifies a major push to position Southeast Asia as a creative and technological hub for next-generation content creation. This slate of projects will be a mix of genres and will take full advantage of VP technology’s ability to blend real-time visual effects with live-action environments. OMG, along with its partners, aims to pioneer new approaches to storytelling that resonate with both local and international audiences.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Southeast Asian cinema," said Nick GC Tan, CEO of Oceanus Media Global. "With IMS, REC Media, and August Pictures, we are poised to create films that showcase the rich cultural narratives of the region while leveraging the latest in virtual production and generative AI technologies. Our goal is to enable filmmakers to create groundbreaking narratives using state-of-the-art virtual production, paving the way for Southeast Asian cinema to reach a global audience."

Diverse Slate of Projects: Pushing Creative Boundaries

Some of the exciting projects in this collaboration include:

- “Whisper of Fatimah” (Mandela Pictures) – The first horror film feature in Southeast Asia to be produced using Virtual Production. This ambitious project taps into the rich supernatural folklore of the region, offering a groundbreaking approach to horror through immersive, real-time environments.

- “Z-Town” (August Pictures) – A visionary interactive film that will be the first in the region to incorporate Virtual Production, blending live-action performance with interactive audience choices. This project is set to push the boundaries of how stories can be told and experienced.

- Korean Co-Production with Pixef – An exciting exploration into the potential of co-productions with South Korea, utilizing a combination of virtual production, with potential generative AI applications in select projects. This initiative will bring together the strengths of both Southeast Asian and Korean creative industries to produce a unique and innovative film experience.

Partnership with Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS)

The collaboration with IMS, Southeast Asia's premier production facility, continues to be a cornerstone of OMG’s efforts to expand the virtual production landscape in the region. IMS provides world-class facilities, technical expertise, and the infrastructure necessary to support the ambitious scope of this co-production slate. This partnership builds on the MOU signed between OMG and IMS at the Asia TV Forum (ATF) in December 2023, which laid the foundation for this bold initiative.

About Oceanus Media Global (OMG)

Oceanus Media Global (OMG), founded in 2020, is Southeast Asia’s premier immersive media and virtual production company, known for its pioneering work in Virtual Production and innovative storytelling technologies. Through partnerships with key regional players, OMG is transforming content creation and positioning Southeast Asia as a leader in the global media and entertainment industry.

About Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS)

Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS) is the leading production facility in Southeast Asia, offering cutting-edge technology and facilities to support a wide range of media production. IMS is committed to driving innovation in the region through strategic partnerships with companies like OMG.

About REC Media (Mandela Pictures)

Mandela Pictures is one of Indonesia’s most respected production houses, with a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality content that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the region. Through its REC Media subsidiary, Mandela Pictures is pushing the boundaries of technology-driven filmmaking.

About August Pictures

August Pictures is a leading content creation company in Singapore, known for its innovative storytelling and commitment to pushing the boundaries of media technology. Through its partnership with OMG, August Pictures is exploring new ways of using virtual production to create interactive and immersive film experiences.

