Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 07, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 07, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Sugar Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

City of Delphos

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Ashland Troy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashtabula Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Rome Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Village of Trimble

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Chauncey

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Auglaize St. Marys Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Belmont Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pultney Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Martins Ferry

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Middletown Port Authority

1/5/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Southwest Regional Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Butler County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Champaign Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Concord Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Urbana

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Village of North Hampton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Batavia Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Batavia Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Village of Neville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clinton SRWW #2 Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clinton Massie Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Buckeye Online School for Success

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Coshocton Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Berea City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Berea City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pathfinder Career Academy of Ohio

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Pathfinder Career Academy of Ohio

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lakewood City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Lakewood City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Westshore Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit East Cleveland City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination East Cleveland City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cleveland State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

East Cleveland Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Lyndhurst

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Greenville City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Greenville City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Tri Village Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Patterson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Darke County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Defiance Defiance Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Maumee Watershed Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware Public Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Vermilion Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Vermilion Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Kelleys Island Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Kelleys Island Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield Greenfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Village of Octa

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Washington Court House City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Washington Court House City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Franklin Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

County Risk Sharing Authority

5/1/2023 TO 4/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

New Albany-Plain Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination New Albany-Plain Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Short North Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Housing Finance Agency

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South-Western City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination South-Western City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Canal Winchester Industry and Commerce Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit New Albany Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Star Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Caring Heart Home Health Agency, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Big Walnut Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ohio Tuition Trust Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County General Health District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Middlefield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Greene Wright State University

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Community STE(A)M Academy - Xenia

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Community STE(A)M Academy - Xenia

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Guernsey Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton ChallengeU Ohio Community School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Priority High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

ChallengeU Ohio Community School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination ReGeneration Middle School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Mt. Healthy City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Great Oaks Career Campuses

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Mt. Healthy City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Hancock Vanlue Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Vanlue Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hardin Northern Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Hardin Northern Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lynn Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson-Forest Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Henry County South Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Deshler

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Visitors Bureau of Highland County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Highland County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Huron Huron County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson Jackson City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Springfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wells Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Irondale

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Knox Knox County Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Knox County Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Lake Lakeland Community College

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Licking Coshocton, Fairfield, Licking, Perry Solid Waste District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 1

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 2

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District- 7

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Downtown Newark Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lakewood Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Lakewood Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Logan Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Indian Lake Emergency Medical Services Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Bellefontaine

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Sheffield Lake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Amherst Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Grafton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wellington Community Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Maritime Academy of Toledo

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Maritime Academy of Toledo

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Rise and Shine Academy

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Rise and Shine Academy

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Maumee City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Maumee City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Mahoning Canfield Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Canfield Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Lowellville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Boardman Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Youngstown State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Green Camp Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina Wadsworth Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Brunswick City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Brunswick City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Center Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

City of Celina

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Village of Ludlow Falls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Miami County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Miami County Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Miami County Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Edison State Community College

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Monroe Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit FFR

Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huber Heights City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Huber Heights City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Morrow Rivercliff Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Franklin Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Franklin Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Muskingum Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Paulding Village of Broughton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry Village of Rendville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Hemlock

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crestwood Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Crestwood Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Kent State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Edinburg Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Village of New Paris

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

North Central Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Lewisburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Eaton Community School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Eaton Community School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Northwest Fire and Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Heartland Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Buckeye Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mansfield-Richland County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Union-Scioto Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Sandusky Birchard Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Seneca County Joint Ambulance District

6/6/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Clinton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby McLean Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Buren Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Canton Harbor High School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Canton Harbor High School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Northwest Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Summit Summit County Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Summit County Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination City of Akron

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Cadence Care Network (formerly Homes for Kids of Ohio, Inc.)

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Northeast Ohio Management Information Network

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hartford Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Gustavus Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hubbard Exempted Village School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Hubbard Exempted Village School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Howland Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Barnhill

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Bucks Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Union City of Marysville

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Union County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Jennings Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Lebanon City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Lebanon City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Washington Independence Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Warren Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Warren Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Williams Williams County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Bloom Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Bowling Green City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Bowling Green City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Wyandot Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.