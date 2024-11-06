[Further Exploring New Business Opportunities] IPIM Organised 19 Macao Companies to Participate in the “Canton Fair” to Explore New Markets

MACAU, November 6 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a delegation of 19 Macao companies to participate in the third phase of the “136th China Import and Export Fair” (“Canton Fair”) held from 31 October to 4 November in Guangzhou, to help local companies expand the mainland and international markets.

“Macao Pavilion” Was Set Up to Promote Macao Brands and Macao-Hengqin MICE Advantages

IPIM set up a 180-square-metre “Macao Pavilion” at this Canton Fair to showcase Macao’s appeal as a prime investment destination. The Pavilion also served as a platform to introduce Macao’s investment environment and its promising development prospects. At the same time, IPIM’s services and Macao’s role as the China-PSC commercial co-operation platform were also displayed in the Pavilion, to promote Macao’s MICE advantages and the high-quality products of “MinM Plaza, and the development opportunities in Macao and Hengqin.

19 Macao companies participating in the fair were from industries such as big health, food trade, biotechnology, and trade agents. IPIM will continue to support local companies in participating in international exhibitions to promote market expansion, and encourage the participation of more companies to further promote the appropriately diversified economy for Macao.

Over 250 Companies Participated in the Third Phase of the “Canton Fair”

Since its inception in 1957, the Canton Fair has been held in Guangzhou every spring and autumn. It is the oldest and largest comprehensive international trade event in China. The fair brings together global commodities and international buyers, providing an important display and trading platform for domestic and overseas companies.

This Canton Fair was held in three phases from 15 October to 4 November, themed on “Advanced Manufacturing”, “Quality Home Furnishings” and “Better Life”. Over 30,000 exhibitors participated the fair offline. 257 foreign companies from 29 countries and regions participated in the third phase of the event.