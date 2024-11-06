Submit Release
Water and Sanitation conducts oversight inspections in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 to 7 Nov

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation will conduct oversight inspections of several water and sanitation projects in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal on 06-07 November 2024. 

The oversight inspections are aimed at assessing the state of water and sanitation services in the Metro and to improve water supply and sanitation challenges. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (KwaXimba – led by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo)
SITE 01
Time:    08:30 – 10:00
Venue:     KwaXimba Package Plant
SITE 02
Time:    10:00 – 10:30  
Venue:     Nagle Dam

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (Umhlanga– led by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo)
SITE 01
Time:    09:30 -10:30
Venue:     uMhlathuzana Wastewater Treatment Plant
SITE 02
Time:    11:00 – 12:00 
Venue:     Umhlanga Wastewater Treatment Plant
SITE 03
Time:    12:00 – 13:30
Venue:     Ohlange Pump Station

Thursday, 07 November 2024 (uMkhomazi – led by Minister Pemmy Majodina)
SITE 01
Time:    10:00 – 10:30
Venue:     Goodenough Abstraction Works    
SITE 02
Time:    11:00 – 12:00
Venue:     Ngwadini Dam Construction Site

For confirmations, please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859 / MasekoL2@dws.gov.za or Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243/ cmaphumulo@mhlathuze.co.za 

Media enquiries:
DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa 
Cell: 060 561 8935 
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za 

Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama 
Cell: 083 271 8790 
E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za
 

