Minister Maropene Ramokgo participates in Harvard Ministerial Forum, 27 to 30 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, has been invited to participate in the Harvard Ministerial Forum at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States, from 27 to 30 April 2025.



Led by senior Harvard faculty members and former Heads of Government and Ministers from around the world, this programme is designed for government leaders with whole-of-government coordinating roles in driving a national priority agenda. The programme consists of learning and exchange opportunities for Ministers to develop concrete tools to undertake genuine transformational change in their tenure of office.



Minister Maropene Ramokgopa says, “I am honoured to be invited to participate in the Harvard Ministerial Forum, which provides an excellent opportunity for high-level engagement, learning and exchange towards the advancement of national development, leadership and impactful governance.”



“Personally, this is also an opportunity for continued growth and development, which should always be encouraged in our society,” says Minister Ramokgopa. “I look forward to getting insights and mentorship from the likes of former President of Tanzania, His Excellency Jakaya Kikwete, former Mozambique Prime Minister Dr Luisa Diogo, and other former Heads of Government, and engaging fellow Ministers in this important programme which promotes collaboration and seeks to build a better world.”



