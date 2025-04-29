Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes Pretoria High Court’s dismissal of application to suspend IDT Board appointments

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the Pretoria High Court’s dismissal of the interdict application by Black Forum SA and Izwi Labantu Forum to suspend the appointments of five trustees to the board of the Independent Development Trust (IDT). The ruling demonstrates, beyond doubt, that the Minister acted in the best interests of ethical governance at the IDT in opposing the application.

In its ruling, the court found “displeasure with the manner in which the litigation was conducted” and ordered a punitive costs order against the applicants on an attorney and client basis on the highest possible scale (scale C). The court rejected every single argument of the applicants regarding the interdictory relief sought, and upheld every single argument advanced by the Minister in that regard.

Minister Macpherson said that in his view it is not a coincidence that the litigation comes in the context of the fightback that the Department and he have faced in cleaning up the IDT. He added that the ruling is a victory for the IDT and the people it is meant to serve through the construction of social infrastructure across the country.

“From the onset, it has been clear that there are a number of individuals, including politicians, who are deeply concerned about the work we are doing to clean up the IDT and restore it to good governance after years of serious corruption allegations and maladministration. The victory in this court case, despite —the publication of fake news articles, falsified voice notes, and a coordinated social media campaign — is a great step forward in ensuring that individuals are brought to account who, I have no doubt, will have serious cases of corruption to answer for,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The ruling therefore reinforces my resolve to clean up the IDT and restore ethical governance after years of serious corruption allegations and maladministration at the entity. Despite the repeated public attacks I have faced, the ruling reaffirms that I will not be bullied or back down from our work at the IDT.”

Minister Macpherson thanked his legal team for dealing decisively with the case from the outset to ensure that all legal prescripts were followed, leaving no opportunity for others to use legal means to stop or delay the work to clean up the IDT. The Minister added that the IDT board now enjoys the assurance that it can act with full legal authority.

“When I entered office, I vowed to restore good governance at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and its entities. The days of looking away when corruption allegations emerged have come to an end. Slowly but surely, we are turning the tide within the Department and its entities to ensure that they play an important role in improving the lives of all South Africans and building a better country.”

Enquiries:

James de Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates