Minister Dean Macpherson receives proposed IDT Board nominations from the selection committee, to be submitted to Cabinet for consideration

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has received the list of proposed board member nominations for the Independent Development Trust (IDT) from the selection committee appointed in terms of the IDT’s Deed of Trust. Having applied his mind, the Minister will submit nominations to Cabinet for consideration ahead of the new term commencing on 5 July 2025. This will ensure that the incoming trustees receive their letters of appointment well in advance and have the opportunity to engage with the current board to facilitate a seamless handover.

“As we work to restore good governance and transparency at the IDT, a seamless transition between the current and incoming boards will be vital to ensure that progress is not disrupted. Submitting board nominations to Cabinet for consideration is therefore a proactive step to ensure the timely appointment of the new board and to avoid any leadership vacuum,” said Minister Macpherson.

“The current board has already made commendable progress under difficult circumstances in stabilising the IDT, following a period marred by serious allegations of maladministration and corruption. It is essential that the incoming board builds upon this foundation, and I look forward to their appointment once adopted by Cabinet.”

The Minister added that he looks forward to working with both the current and incoming boards to restore the IDT to a world-class entity focused on delivering quality social infrastructure to communities across South Africa, where it is desperately needed.

“At a time when false news articles, AI-generated voice notes, and manipulated WhatsApp screenshots have been circulated in an attempt to deflect attention from the work to rebuild the IDT, it is critical that both the outgoing and incoming boards work tirelessly to ensure that not a single cent of public money is wasted, and that good governance is upheld. I am committed to working with all stakeholders as we build a stronger IDT,” the Minister concluded.

