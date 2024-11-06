NOMINATE A LOCAL HERO FOR A CITIZEN HONOR AWARD

Heroes walk among us every day—many who have never worn a uniform. Acts of service often happen quietly, as people step up to help others, take action in crisis, or give selflessly for the greater good. These moments of courage and sacrifice change lives, and the same spirit of service can be found in everyday Americans.

The Citizen Honors Awards, presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, recognize civilians who embody values like courage, integrity, and citizenship. These awards honor ordinary people whose extraordinary actions—whether in crisis or through ongoing service—make a lasting impact on their communities.

Award categories include:

- Single Act of Heroism Award

- Young Hero Award

- Service Act Award

- Community Service Award

All selected awardees will attend an inspiring award ceremony in Washington, D.C. on March 25, 2025, where they will be celebrated and recognized by our nation’s living Medal of Honor Recipients—a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

If you know someone who has displayed exceptional courage or made a profound difference through service, nominate them for the Citizen Honors Awards today.

To nominate a local hero, visit cmohs.org/citizen-honors/nominate or email mohcomms@cmohs.org. All submissions are due by December 1, 2024.