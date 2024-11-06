Audfly Technology to Showcase Ultrasound Directional Speaker Series at Inter BEE 2024

Audfly Technology's products were prominently featured at Inter BEE 2023, attracting attention for their advanced acoustic technology. This year, the company is excited to present their new Ultrasound Directional Speaker Series at Inter BEE 2024.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology , a company renowned in the field of acoustic technology, has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Inter BEE 2024 exhibition in Tokyo, Japan. At the event, Audfly will showcase its latest Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series, demonstrating how this technology is poised to lead new trends in the global professional audio market.Audfly's Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series is known for its unique directional sound technology, capable of precisely projecting sound to specific areas while minimizing sound dispersion. This provides an immersive audio experience for listeners without disturbing the surrounding environment. The series is designed for commercial settings, public spaces, and high-end home entertainment systems."Audfly has always been committed to enhancing the quality of life through technological innovation," said Mrs. Chen, Audfly's overseas director. "Our Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series will offer a more personalized and private auditory experience to users worldwide."The Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series from Audfly utilizes advanced beamforming technology, which controls the direction of sound wave propagation to achieve directional projection. This application not only enhances sound quality but also reduces noise pollution, providing users with a quieter and more comfortable environment.At Inter BEE 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Audfly's Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series firsthand and learn about its applications in various scenarios.About Audfly Technology: Audfly Technology is an innovative enterprise focused on acoustic technology, dedicated to providing high-quality directional audio solutions through advanced technological research and development. Our mission is to improve people's quality of life through innovative technology and to make the world a better place through our products and services.Exhibition Information:Exhibition Name: Inter BEE 2024Exhibition Dates: November 13-15Venue: Makuhari MesseBooth Number: 2405Closing Remarks:As the debut of Audfly's Ultrasound Beamforming Speaker Series approaches at Inter BEE 2024, participants will have the chance to witness this industry-leading technology. Audfly Technology looks forward to engaging in discussions with global audio professionals about the future of sound technology and to collaborate in propelling the industry forward.

