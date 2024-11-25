Anime Park Nijigen no Mori Announces Original Merch 'Gaara's Gourd Backpack' for NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

The premium merchandise launches December 24th, available only at the Nijigen no Mori attraction.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced the launch of a new premium original merchandise, "Gaara's Gourd Backpack", from Tuesday, December 24th. The exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase and gifted to guests with tickets that include novelties, such as the "Gaara Premium Ticket" or "VIP Journey Pass", to its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", where guests can experience the world of Naruto in the three-story maze "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll), the stamp rally "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll), and mystery-solving quest.

The first premium merchandise launched, the "Sage Mode Bag", continues to be a popular item for Japanese and international visitors. This second product launch, "Gaara's Gourd Backpack", is an exclusive novelty item based on the fan-favorite character Gaara, known for his trademark gourd filled with chakra-infused sand. These premium items are available only at Nijigen no Mori, and allow guests to further immerse themselves in the world of ninjas.

■Overview: "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" Launch

Launch Date: Tuesday, December 24th, 2024

Business Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Price:

Gaara Premium Ticket (includes "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" and attraction entry)

- Adults (12 and up) from 12,700 yen

- Children (5 to 11) from 11,500 yen

Individual Purchase: 9,400 yen (merchandise only; requires separate attraction entry ticket)

*All prices include tax.

*"VIP Journey Pass" holders may also choose to receive either "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" or the previous premium merchandise "Sage Mode Bag".

Tickets:

1) https://www.klook.com/activity/29122-naruto-boruto-theme-park-round-trip-transfers/

2) https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/YQYCvx34E6/ticket0000035769/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCqkOcRScgn/?igsh=MzJlbHR0M3Vqdm05

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.