Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,563 in the last 365 days.

November 5 - General Election Ballots Returned: November 5, 2024, 2:00 PM

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, November 5, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 13 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the 2024 General Election. So far, 2,772,941 ballots have been returned statewide.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

PDF data matches accessible data in Excel document.

All data as of 2:00 PM November 5, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

November 5 - General Election Ballots Returned: November 5, 2024, 2:00 PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more