WORLD URBAN FORUM HOSTS THE SECOND MAJOR MEETING OF THE LUSOPHONE SDG MUNICIPALITIES INITIATIVE

The World Urban Forum is taking place from November 4th to 8th in Cairo, and this year's theme is “It All Starts at Home.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Municipality of Mafra will present the "Mafra Model" at the WUF - 12th World Urban Forum , the leading global conference on sustainable urbanization, taking place in Cairo, Egypt, from November 4 to 8. This year's theme, "It All Starts at Our Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities," will attract hundreds of representatives from national and local governments, researchers, businesses, architects, urban planners, and civil society. The Municipality of Mafra, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, will host a side event titled "Lusophone SDG Municipalities Initiative: The Example of Portuguese-Speaking Countries." This marks the second significant gathering held in Portuguese as the official language, bringing together representatives from Lusophone municipalities.The event aims to: (1) strengthen cooperation and amplify the global impact of the CPLP Community; (2) promote collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of best practices for sustainable development; and (3) establish a sustainable development model for cities, the environment, the economy, and communities that can be replicated across Portuguese-speaking countries.Now more than ever, it is essential to define local strategies for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to achieve the global objectives of the 2030 Agenda. Cities, regions, and communities play a crucial role in advancing the SDGs through policies, programs, and practices that result in tangible, community-focused impacts. This local approach fosters active engagement from citizens and stakeholders, ensuring that no one is left behind.The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals represent a new development paradigm, integrating and complementing social, environmental, and economic dimensions.In July 2023, Portugal presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR), highlighting not only the positive effects of this locally-driven, globally-relevant vision but also the measurable outcomes of initiatives led by Portuguese municipalities and the 6 SDG laboratories for Lusophone Cities, specifically designed to engage countries within the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP).The "Mafra Model" emerged as an operational sustainability model aligned with the SDG Cities Program, which was presented this year at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. This paradigm places people at its core, ensuring that social, environmental, and economic dimensions work together in all strategies.The "Mafra Model" focuses on three main growth areas: (a) the Municipality, emphasizing education, business collaboration, and community engagement; (b) the Lusophone Space, fostering partnerships with other Portuguese-speaking municipalities and communities; and (c) the Mafra SDG Laboratory, which promotes ongoing capacity-building and learning.The 12th World Urban Forum represents a significant milestone in advancing sustainable development strategies, with representatives from the Municipalities of Mafra and Braga in Portugal, as well as from Cape Verde, Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, and Guinea-Bissau, in attendance.“Our mission is clear: to build a sustainable future where every person and community can thrive. The ‘Mafra Model’ is more than just an action plan; it is a commitment to future generations.” – Hugo Moreira Luís, Mayor of Mafra.The World Urban Forum (WUF) was established by the United Nations in 2001 to address one of the most pressing issues of our time: rapid urbanization and its effects on communities, cities, economies, and climate change. Over the past two decades, the WUF has evolved into the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization.For more information, please visit the Municipality of Mafra’s website at https://www.cm-mafra.pt/p/objetivos_desenvolvimento_sustentavel and the official World Urban Forum website at https://wuf.unhabitat.org/wuf12

