The Portuguese Municipality of Mafra showcases a new sustainable development model at the United Nations in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the "Mafra Model" on social, economic, and environmental sustainability is being discussed at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from July 8 to 12. As part of this forum, the Municipality of Mafra will present the main social, economic, and environmental impacts and results achieved with the sustainability strategy "Mafra Model." The conference “Lusophone Initiative of Municipalities for SDGs - SDG Cities Lusophone Initiative - the Portuguese-Speaking Countries Example,” is scheduled for July 9, 2024, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

This event includes the participation of other Portuguese Chambers such as Loulé and Fundão, as well as representatives from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, and Timor-Leste, along with UN-Habitat and the National Association of Portuguese Municipalities.

The "Mafra Model" is fully aligned with the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) outlined by the United Nations and emphasizes the complementary nature of social, environmental, and economic dimensions. The model focuses on implementing strategies that prioritize people at the center of reflection and political action.

The Municipality of Mafra has embraced this vision and implemented the SDGs in territorial management since 2022. To this end, a multidisciplinary technical team - "Mafra More Sustainable" - was created to put into practice an implementation plan with four phases:

1. Understanding and applying Sustainable Development in daily life and territorial management
2. Evaluating progress in adopting Sustainable Development
3. Creating a project pipeline that materializes and combines efforts and cooperation between the Municipality, civil society, and the private sector
4. Ensuring no one is left behind, protecting the environment, and maintaining a prosperous economy

This operational model, designated by UN-Habitat as the "Mafra Model," aims to be scaled and replicated in the global Lusophone space. This has led to the establishment of the Lusophone Initiative of Municipalities for SDGs and a cooperation protocol with other Portuguese municipalities and Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Brazil.

The "Mafra Model" focuses on three major development areas:
a) The municipality, focusing on education, cooperation with businesses, and community engagement
b) The Lusophone Space, municipalities, and communities
c) The Mafra SDG Lab, with continuous learning by doing.

Hugo Moreira Luís, Mayor of Mafra, expressed the mission as "to build a sustainable future where every person and every community can thrive," stating that the "Mafra Model" is a commitment to future generations.

The initiative has received the support of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Mission to the United Nations in New York.

For more information, please visit the Mafra Chamber website at https://www.cm-mafra.pt/p/hlpf and the official United Nations website at https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/.

