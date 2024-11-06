Gulf Western Roofing Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Gulf Western Roofing, a leading roofing company based in Naples, Florida, has announced its 25th anniversary.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Western Roofing , a leading roofing company based in Naples, Florida, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1999, the company has grown from a small operation to a thriving enterprise with more than 200 employees.Gulf Western Roofing is led by president and chief executive officer, Joseph K. Lamb, Jr., who began his journey in the roofing industry at a young age. Growing up in Davie, Florida, he worked alongside his father and uncle, gaining hands-on experience in various roofing tasks. After studying at Tulane University and majoring in Construction Management at the University of Florida, Joseph obtained licensing as a roofing and building contractor. His dedication and expertise propelled the family business, leading to the formation of Gulf Western Roofing."We are honored to celebrate 25 years of serving our community," said Lamb. "Our success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our valued clients."Since founding Gulf Western Roofing in 1999, Joe has guided the company with a steady hand, first through a period of extremely rapid growth and change to both the area and the industry, and later through a global economic downturn that saw many long-time competitors fall by the wayside. Through it all, he ensured Gulf Western Roofing maintained the same high levels of quality and professionalism.Lamb was one of the first contractors in the nation to attend and earn certification and solar licensing from the Roofing Sciences Institute in Denver. He is one of only three Roof Integrated Solar Energy (RISE)-certified Solar Roofing Professionals™ throughout Florida and in 2022 earned his State Florida Solar Contractor License. With four decades of roofing experience, he has managed the installation of over four million square feet of roofing products. In addition to being a Florida Licensed Roofing Contractor , Joe is also a Florida-licensed Building Contractor Gulf Western Roofing has established itself as a trusted name for quality and reliability in the roofing industry. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its extensive portfolio of successful projects, including collaborations with prominent builders like Pulte Homes Group, Taylor Morrison, Stock Development and many national builders which set the standard for quality and reliability in Collier County.Gulf Western Roofing has actively contributed to local South and Central Florida communities through numerous charitable initiatives, providing support to organizations including Blessings in a Backpack and Meals on Wheels.Gulf Western Roofing was a top sponsor for the Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2024, as well as The Naples Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis Third Annual Golf Invitational to benefit spinal cord injury research in May at Bear's Paw Country Club. The company also supports Adopt-a-Family with St. Matthew’s House, Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida and The Immokalee Foundation, as well as Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club and Orlando Rowing Club’s Florida Masters Regatta Lake Fairview, held May 4, 2024 in Orlando.Throughout its 25 years, Gulf Western Roofing has built strong relationships with clients, vendors and industry peers, earning a reputation for excellence and reliability. With more than half of its clients being repeat and long-term customers, the company and its leaders have proven their commitment to customer service and satisfaction. In 2018, Gulf Western Roofing added partners Nick Stefanis and Keith Reece to further its growth and expansion into Central and Southeast Florida.Looking ahead, the company has aggressive plans to broaden its operations into new geographies and services. "We are excited about the future and look forward to providing our clients with exceptional service for many years to come," added Lamb.About Gulf Western RoofingGulf Western Roofing was established in 1999. Its Southwest Florida office is located at 12622 Trade Way Dr #4, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, and Central Florida office is located at 8350 Parkline Blvd, #7, Orlando, FL 32809. The company offers roof installations, repair and maintenance, hurricane and storm response, and solar power systems. The company’s industry memberships and affiliations include the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Inc. and the Tile Roofing Industry Alliance. For more information, visit GulfWesternRoofing.com or call (239) 949-9200.

