Quail West Sales Group presents exclusive $9.9 million estate listing 

The stunning exterior of 6536 Highcroft Drive in Naples, Florida's Quail West community, showcasing its modern design and expansive estate homesite. An aerial view of the luxury estate at 6536 Highcroft Drive, offering sweeping views of the golf course and water features. The rear of the residence at dusk, highlighting the beautifully landscaped grounds and serene outdoor living area. The gourmet kitchen at 6536 Highcroft Drive, featuring bespoke appliances, a large island and custom cabinetry. The luxurious outdoor living area with a renovated pool, spa, fire pits and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining.

Quail West Sales Group lists a newly redesigned luxury estate at 6536 Highcroft Drive, offering 8,511 sq. ft. with golf course and water views for $9.995M.

Residences like 6536 Highcroft Drive reflect the type of lifestyle that draws people here: privacy, award-winning residences, world-class golf, a top-tier clubhouse and a strong sense of community” — Broker Associate Matt Wood, Quail West Sales Group

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quail West Sales Group has announced an exclusive listing for a luxury estate at 6536 Highcroft Drive in the Quail West community. Recently redesigned and meticulously renovated the residence offers modern style with extensive upgrades and a true southern exposure presenting both golf course and water views.Offered at $9,995,000, the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath residence spans 8,511 square feet of livable area and 15,524 total square feet on one of the most sought-after estate homesites in Quail West. A grand foyer leads to an open-concept layout with high ceilings and custom detailing throughout. The kitchen features premium appliances, an oversized island, custom cabinetry and a cleverly designed galley annex with temperature-controlled wine storage. A formal dining room, spacious living areas and a sophisticated lobby bar with built-ins and dual 96-bottle wine refrigerators create a welcoming setting for everyday living and entertaining.The primary wing offers privacy with a luxurious suite, expansive custom closet and private study. Five additional en suite bedrooms function as private apartments, with three featuring coffee bars and refrigerators while two include full kitchens and sitting areas. A separate guest wing with a cozy gathering area plus a zen-inspired water wall, coffee bar and more sunny views is a welcoming respite for guests. Additional amenities in the guest wing include a glass-enclosed fitness center overlooking the lake, golf course and private gated courtyard, as well as a second home office with a concealed Murphy bed to accommodate extra guests as needed.Modern conveniences feature three washer/dryer combinations, 14 refrigerator/freezers, hurricane-rated windows and doors, a six-car garage with lift capability, new roof, whole home generator, 1,000-gallon propane tank, five new HVAC zones and an elevator with backup power.Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the residence provide abundant natural light and views of the golf course and water features. The outdoor area is designed for relaxation and entertaining with a renovated pool and spa, new landscaping and lighting, two fire pits and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Smart home features include wiring for Lutron lighting, automated window shades, 11 televisions and integrated electronics throughout, plus built-in safes in every room."Quail West is a community created with an emphasis on exceptional amenities and a welcoming atmosphere," said Broker Associate Matt Wood of Quail West Sales Group. "Residences like 6536 Highcroft Drive reflect the type of lifestyle that draws people here: privacy, award-winning residences, world-class golf, a top-tier clubhouse and a strong sense of community." The property is eligible for Quail West’s new Golf-in-Waiting program.Quail West Sales Group is a division of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. With deep knowledge of the Quail West community and a commitment to personalized service, the team is a trusted resource for luxury real estate in Quail West and throughout the area.For more information about this residence or Quail West Sales Group, visit www.quailwestsales.com or contact Matt Wood at mwood@johnrwood.com.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has 900 agents and staff in 21 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.About Quail West Sales GroupBased in Naples, Florida, Quail West Sales Group serves luxury real estate clients throughout Southwest Florida, with particular expertise in the prestigious Quail West golf and country club community. The group's seasoned professionals bring extensive knowledge of Southwest Florida's luxury market, from Marco Island to Bonita Springs, while maintaining their position as the recognized experts in Quail West – a 1,180-acre private masterplanned community featuring two Arthur Hills-designed championship golf courses, a 70,000-square-foot Grand Clubhouse and a comprehensive wellness and fitness center. With sales associates averaging more than 15 years of experience, the team offers strategic pricing guidance, tailored marketing services and in-depth knowledge of both the broader Southwest Florida market and the distinctive Quail West lifestyle. For more information, visit www.QuailWestSales.com

