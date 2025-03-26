Beyond the Greens: Mastering the Art of Country Club Living in Southwest Florida

This fully renovated home blends modern luxury with resort-style living in the renowned Bonita Bay Club.. The beautiful exterior of 6536 Highcroft Drive in Naples, Florida's Quail West community, showcasing its modern design and expansive estate homesite. This 3,891-square-foot home sits on a 0.58-acre lakefront homesite and includes four bedrooms and three and a half baths. Built in 2016, the open-concept layout features 12-foot tray ceilings and crown molding throughout.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Florida's reputation for luxury reaches new heights inland, where Collier and Lee counties offer numerous country club communities with a mix of championship golf, resort amenities and active social calendars. These private enclaves, typically set among 300 acres or more of carefully maintained grounds, offer residents access to PGA-certified championship golf courses, tennis and racquet sports complexes and engaging year-round programming. These communities enforce rigorous architectural guidelines, encouraging robust property values and impeccable aesthetic standards across neighborhoods ranging from elegant villa residences to magnificent custom estates.While beachfront properties often draw attention, buyers increasingly choose country club residences away from the coast, particularly in light of recent weather patterns affecting Florida's shoreline properties. These thoughtfully positioned inland communities deliver exceptional amenities and enhanced security, strategically located to minimize flood risk during hurricane season while remaining conveniently close to Southwest Florida's thriving cultural centers. Inland properties consistently experience significantly fewer storm-related insurance claims than coastal areas, while simultaneously maintaining property value growth year after year.“Country club communities remain highly desirable because they offer a distinctive lifestyle that's deeply personal to residents—combining luxury, security and meaningful social connections,” said James Schnars, chief marketing officer of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “With opportunities to create lasting friendships, enjoy exceptional amenities and engage in beloved activities, these communities offer an unmatched quality of life.”Country club communities along the Southwest Florida coast excel in both recreation and relaxation. The clubs feature pristine championship golf courses designed by legendary architects including Tom Fazio, Arthur Hill, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and others. Elegant clubhouses, often exceeding 70,000 square feet, house multiple dining venues, wellness centers with specialized fitness programs and spa facilities. Many communities also maintain professional-grade racquet complexes for tennis and pickleball with certified USPTA professionals on staff, catering to players of all skill levels through organized leagues, competitive tournaments and personalized private instruction.These inland locations present compelling advantages beyond weather considerations. Protected from Gulf storm surge and high flood risks, these properties retain Florida's signature tropical atmosphere and captivating water views through beautifully engineered lakes and preserved wetlands. The communities often include larger home sites, typically between one-quarter and one full acre, allowing for generous setbacks and privacy landscaping. Nature preserves comprise 20-40% of most developments, creating permanent green spaces that support local wildlife while providing residents with serene walking trails and quiet settings unavailable in busier coastal areas. Many communities also incorporate security features such as gated entries, 24-hour patrol services and advanced surveillance systems, offering unmatched peace of mind to seasonal and full-time residents alike.Three notable properties showcase architectural excellence and indoor-outdoor living options available in Southwest Florida's premier golf communities:3953 Woodlake Drive, Naples, FL 34134This fully renovated home blends modern luxury with resort-style living. Featuring three bedrooms, a flexible den/home office, four full baths, a stylish powder room, and a southwest-facing lanai with panoramic golf course views, the home is designed for both comfort and elegance. Highlights include a redesigned driveway, an oversized air-conditioned two-car garage with epoxy floors, triple-pane impact glass, new dual-control HVAC systems, and a full electrical upgrade. Residents enjoy access to Bonita Bay’s world-class amenities, including five championship golf courses, a private beach club, a state-of-the-art lifestyle center, tennis and pickleball courts, scenic nature trails, a full-service marina, and waterfront dining at Backwater Jacks.6536 Highcroft Drive, Naples, FL 34119Quail West Golf & Country ClubLocated at 6536 Highcroft Drive in Quail West, this 7,247-square-foot estate offers five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths on a 0.75-acre lot. Built in 2021, the two-story home includes 24-foot coffered ceilings in the great room and floor-to-ceiling impact windows with golf course and lake views. The kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a 48-inch gas range with double ovens, and dual quartzite islands. Additional highlights include a temperature-controlled wine room, butler’s pantry with second dishwasher, and a 1,500-square-foot covered outdoor space with an infinity-edge pool, spa, and summer kitchen with pizza oven.16973 Timberlakes Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908The Forest Country ClubLocated at 16973 Timberlakes Drive, this 3,891-square-foot home sits on a 0.58-acre lakefront lot and includes four bedrooms and three and a half baths. Built in 2016, the open-concept layout features 12-foot tray ceilings and crown molding throughout. The kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, granite countertops, and custom wood cabinetry. A home office offers built-in shelving, and the owner’s suite includes a morning bar. The outdoor area features a saltwater pool, raised spa, extended covered lanai, summer kitchen with built-in grill, and wide lake and golf course views.“Inland country club properties in Southwest Florida provide homeowners not only luxury but also genuine peace of mind,” Schnars added. “Residents truly value the comfort of living safely protected from coastal weather impacts, making these communities not just wise investments but cherished places to call home.”These communities represent excellence in golf and living, offering exceptional homes, comprehensive security and vibrant social circles. Their strategic inland locations provide peaceful, protected settings with convenient access to all of Southwest Florida's most coveted attractions.For additional information, visit.quailwestsales.com.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has 900 agents and staff in 21 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.

