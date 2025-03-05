PLC Closets Celebrates 30 Years of Custom Storage Solutions

Celebrating 30 Years Strong! PLC Closets marks three decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and commitment to custom storage solutions. #PLCClosets30Years A glimpse inside PLC Closets' showroom, where custom organization meets luxury design. Thoughtfully crafted spaces blend inspiration and personalization for a beautifully organized lifestyle.

PLC Closets celebrates 30 years of innovation, craftsmanship, and customer service, expanding beyond closets to offer stylish, functional storage solutions.

They say time flies when you’re having fun. Thirty years have passed so quickly, and our success is thanks to a dedicated team that puts customers first.” — Colm Walker, owner of PLC Closets

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLC Closets, a leader in custom storage solutions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, marking three decades of innovation, craftsmanship and dedication to customer service.Since its founding, PLC Closets has grown from a two-person operation into a thriving company with a 7,500-square-foot facility, including a state-of-the-art showroom and in-house manufacturing capabilities. The company has expanded beyond closets, now specializing in pantries, offices, garages and built-ins, providing Southwest Florida homeowners with functional and stylish storage solutions.“They say time flies when you’re having fun. Thirty years have passed so quickly, and our success is thanks to a dedicated team that puts customers first,” said Colm Walker, owner of PLC Closets. “From our office staff to our installers, every person at PLC Closets takes pride in delivering top-quality craftsmanship and service. Our growth has been fueled by our relationships with homeowners, builders and designers who trust us to bring their visions to life.”Over the years, PLC Closets has built a reputation for honesty and reliability, earning repeat business through its commitment to delivering on promises. The company has formed strong partnerships with builders and designers, including its recognition as the official closet company for Kalea Bay with CR Smith Contracting.Closets have always been at the heart of the company’s success. PLC Closets has worked on several high-profile projects, including Canyon Ranch, where the company got its start in closets 12 years ago. The company has since expanded its reach, with notable collaborations such as its designation as the official closet provider for Kalea Bay.As PLC Closets enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on growth, strengthening relationships with industry professionals and providing exceptional value to clients. It continues to innovate and stay ahead of market trends by participating in industry trade shows such as KBIS, The Closet Conference and Closet Summit.To commemorate the milestone, PLC Closets is planning a special anniversary celebration for June 2025. Details of the event and exclusive promotions will be announced soon.For more information about PLC Closets and its 30th anniversary celebrations, visit www.plcclosets.com or follow the company on social media.About PLC ClosetsCelebrating 30 years in business, PLC Closets specializes in custom storage solutions, serving Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero and Fort Myers, Florida. With a focus on craftsmanship and innovation, PLC Closets creates tailored designs to enhance organization and functionality in living spaces. Committed to excellence, the company actively engages in philanthropic initiatives to contribute to the well-being of the community. PLC CLosets’ showroom is located at 12871 Trade Way Dr. Ste. 10, Bonita Springs, Florida 34135. For more information, visit www.plcclosets.com

