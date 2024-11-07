AAVAA Expands Compatibility for Hands-Free Control Across Apple Devices

AAVAA Hands-Free Accessibility on Apple Devices

AAVAA devices are now compatible with Apple’s ecosystem, providing hands-free control that requires minimal setup.

Our devices are designed to enhance Apple’s accessibility functionality, seamlessly integrating across the entire Apple Ecosystem.” — Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder, Inventor, and CTO of AAVAA

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAVAA has announced that its line of accessible control devices is now compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. AAVAA devices detect intentional gestures, including head movements and blinks, allowing users to navigate and control screen elements hands-free.This update works with existing accessibility features, as demonstrated in AAVAA’s latest demo . Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA, stated that their goal is to increase hands-free accessibility options for individuals with mobility and communication limitations.AAVAA devices connect via Bluetooth to Apple devices, enabling hands-free control without requiring any additional setup process. Dr. Komeilipoor noted that AAVAA devices offer an alternative to Apple’s built-in accessibility options, which can involve navigating through multiple settings.“Our devices are designed to enhance Apple’s accessibility functionality, seamlessly integrating across the entire Apple ecosystem,” said Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, “These devices empower many Apple users with mobility or speech impairments to interact effortlessly with their mobile devices, reclaiming autonomy, and engaging fully with the digital world.”AAVAA products utilize Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology to interpret brain and bio-signals, allowing the tracking of user attention, facial gestures, and head movements for command and navigation. This technology enables control across various types of smart devices, including TVs, smartphones, and computers.Dr. Komeilipoor explained that AAVAA's non-invasive technology can integrate with various wearable devices to improve communication, including tracking user attention in devices such as AirPods and facilitating interaction with AR/VR systems like the Vision Pro. Collaborations with accessibility companies aim to provide these solutions to individuals seeking straightforward control options.More information about the lineup of AAVAA’s wearable devices is available online at https://aavaa.com/products/ About AAVAAAAVAA is a leading provider of accessible technology solutions dedicated to breaking down barriers and improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, as well as enabling hands-free command and control in a variety of consumer and professional applications. With a range of innovative products and services, AAVAA strives to empower and enhance the lives of people by leveraging the power of technology. To learn more, watch the AAVAA Press Kit here

