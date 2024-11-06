BEST Robotics Participants: Innovating Together - Season 32 – 2024 - Challenging Gravity

BEST Program - Hands On Ageless BEST Forever BEST for Success

Across numerous BEST Hubs nationwide, curious minds are developing inventions that respect and challenge gravity's effects

The future will be written by those who learn to dream big and to develop the tools to reach these dreams” — Finch Fulton, vice president of BEST Robotics

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying objects, planetary exploration, and even automotive design all confront the fundamental challenges posed by gravity. How can we design, innovate, and solve problems beyond gravities' natural limitations?These questions are at the heart of this season's BEST Robotics theme, "Low-G," launched in September 2024. The program challenges participants, teachers, students, and mentors to explore innovative solutions that transcend gravity's constraints.Across numerous BEST Hubs nationwide, curious minds are developing inventions that both respect and challenge gravity's effects. During October and November 2024, thousands of BEST participants will showcase their creativity to audiences seeking emerging STEAM talent. From Atlanta to Alabama, and from Little Rock to New Mexico, these young innovators—supported by mentors and leaders in education and industry— will present inventive solutions that challenge conventional thinking, highlighting the future of STEAM leadership.Can we truly advance as STEAM leaders without challenging real and perceived limitations? By pushing technological boundaries, young innovators can open new pathways to address critical health, climate, and resource management challenges."Low-G" season will culminate in December with three regional championships located at:• Alabama A&M University in Huntsville Agribition Center, 4925 Moores Mill Rd, Huntsville, AL 35811• Denver, Colorado at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216• Dallas, Texas at Fair Park 3809 Grand Avenue / Dallas, TX 75210At these events, top participants will share their research, discoveries, and technological achievements, demonstrating the power of innovative thinking. Support, engage, and mentor these young leaders. Follow BEST programs at www.bestrobotics.org , for BEST Robotics participants, exploring and challenging gravity unlocks new frontiers, whether in outer space or within our own minds. The BEST competition is where talent and ideas take flight.As visionary storyteller Toni Morrison stated, “If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down” – a sentiment that perfectly captures the spirit of BEST Robotics' mission.“The future will be written by those who learn to dream big and to develop the tools to reach these dreams,” said Finch Fulton, vice president of BEST Robotics and former acting assistant secretary for policy at the United States Department of Transportation.Join BEST and witness the outstanding students, mentors, and teachers as they excel beyond the boundaries of gravity. To attend, participate, and engage in BEST programs throughout the country. Please follow the link to find out more information. ( https://registry.bestrobotics.org/events BEST Robotics is supported, with much appreciation, by Texas Instruments MathWorks , and Toyota USA FoundationBEST Robotics (BEST—Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology), a national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is celebrating its thirty-two years of influencing and inspiring America’s youth with its transformative, project-based, experiential, and engaging programs. BEST prides itself on helping to change the lives of under-sourced and under-served students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. BEST Robotics aims to excite and motivate students to think bigger and aim higher by challenging the mind and spirit!Vernard HenleyBEST President of the Boardvernard.henley@bestinc.orgSofia MirzaBEST Secretary of the BoardSofia@Drift2.com

BEST Robotics LowG 2024 Animation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.