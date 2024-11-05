November 5 - Lawsuit Seeking to Decertify Colorado Election Equipment Denied; Security of Voting Systems Affirmed

News Release

Denver, November 5, 2024 - Today Denver District Court Judge Kandace Gerdes denied the petition in Libertarian Party v. Griswold et al, which sought to require a hand count of all ballots among other disruptive actions.

In dismissing the petition, the District Court judge recognized the Secretary of State has a system of multilayered security measures to secure Colorado elections, including 24/7 video surveillance, key card access to voting equipment with access logs, and tamper-resistant seals on equipment and drop boxes.

Judge Gerdes also found that the Secretary of State independently acted to correct the password disclosure before the case was filed, and took proper action to uphold her duties under Colorado election law.

The judge also found that there is no evidence of compromised voting system components.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

Colorado’s elections are safe due to the multilayered security measures we have in place. I am glad that the Denver District Court has recognized the actions we took to address the password disclosure. On this Election Day, I encourage Coloradans to make their voices heard.