Martie Smith Selected as Top Resilience Ambassador of the Year by IAOTP

Martie Smith honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala next year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martie Smith, Global Wellbeing Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author, was recently selected as Top Resilience Ambassador of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to her industry. This prestigious honor is awarded to only a select few professionals, chosen for their accomplishments, leadership abilities, and lasting impact on their communities.In addition to this recognition, Martie Smith’s latest book, Creative Chaos Warrior, has become a Best Seller in four categories in the Kindle Store: Self-Esteem, Success, and Personal Transformation Self-Help as well as The Voices of 100 Women became a best seller in the US, Australia and Canada.Inclusion with the IAOTP is a distinction given only to top professionals from across industries, and all honorees are invited to attend the association’s annual awards gala. Martie will be honored for her selection as Top Resilience Ambassador of the Year 2025 at their gala next December. Learn more about the gala here.With over three decades of experience in her field, Martie has built a reputation as a dynamic and results-driven leader. She is known for her tireless work mentoring youth and fostering resilience in countless lives through her holistic approach to wellbeing. Her mission extends far beyond individual wellness, as she seeks to nurture the collective strength of entire communities, empowering them to thrive and flourish.Martie's career journey began with a Bachelor’s degree in Radiation Therapy from the Medical University of Charleston, SC. She has overcome significant challenges, including living with a disability and recovering from multiple injuries, to become a symbol of resilience and determination. Her scientific background, combined with her passion for promoting empowerment and sustainability, has led her to become a global figure in the realm of personal development.Throughout her career, Martie has received numerous awards for her contributions to her field. These include the Women of Heart Humanitarian Award in London, England, and the Best Woman’s Story of Impact Award in Dublin, Ireland. In addition, she received the Inspiration 2023 Award from Latinos Sin Fronteras in Raleigh, NC, USA. She is an internationally published author and poet laureate, and her debut book, Resilience Nourishes the Soul, has received widespread acclaim for its deep exploration of personal growth and overcoming adversity.This year, Martie is also a candidate for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Her work as a speaker and thought leader has captivated audiences around the globe, leaving a lasting legacy of hope and inspiration.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals, Stephanie Cirami, remarked, “Choosing Martie Smith for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. Ms. Smith is an inspiration, a visionary, and a true leader in her field. We look forward to meeting her and celebrating her incredible achievements at this next year’s gala.”Reflecting on her journey, Martie credits her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who helped shape her path. When she’s not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband. Looking to the future, Martie hopes to continue inspiring others to embrace resilience and follow their own paths to success.For more information, please visit: www.martiemsmith.com About IAOTP:The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s most prestigious professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, and influence others through leadership and keynote speaking. Membership is not open to the public; professionals are selected through nominations or by the President after a formal interview.For more information about IAOTP, visit: www.iaotp.com

