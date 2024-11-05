InventionHome® Inventor Creates Automotive Solar Wrap that Absorbs Solar Energy to Power Electric Vehicles

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek B. of Orange, TX is the creator of the Automotive Solar Wrap, a film-style solar device that can be applied to all painted surfaces of a vehicle’s exterior surface much like protective and decorative automotive wraps. The wrap captures solar energy through thin, flat photovoltaic cells and transfers the energy to the vehicle’s charge controller for providing power to the battery. The solar film can be laser measured and cut according to a vehicle’s specific body panel, shape, and design.The terminating ends of the bus bars will be attached to wires or the body of the vehicle itself, which will serve as the interconnectors between the charge controller and the battery. The back sheet of the solar film will contain an adhesive layer for application, such as protective automotive film and window tint. The wrap can be available in numerous colors, styles, and designs to accommodate all vehicles and all user preferences. The combination device offers a way to maintain continuous power to an electric vehicle battery while it is parked or in motion. The power source is free, sustainable, and zero emission. The wrap can also serve as a paint protector while improving the vehicles exterior aesthetics.The market for solar-absorbing vehicle devices that accommodate electric vehicles (EVs) is an emerging portion of the solar energy and electric mobility industries, driven by innovation in sustainable transportation. Residential vehicle owners and businesses are looking for more eco-friendly options like electric vehicles to help reduce fossil fuel emissions within the environment; however, battery range anxiety is a constant issue for electric vehicles. While electric vehicle markets are rapidly expanding, electric vehicles need ways to increase battery range, capacity and reliability. Due to the global push toward decarbonization and CO2 reduction, electric vehicle power must be generated by more sustainable means to meet these goals. The US power supply predominantly comes from power plants that burn fossil fuels to generate electricity, which includes electricity that powers electric vehicles.Vehicle wraps can improve the aesthetics of a vehicle, and the introduction of photovoltaic cells integrated into the surface is an often-unexplored innovation within the market. The Automotive Solar Wrap is versatile and innovative, fitting within this niche market by offering a highly effective supplemental power system for any electric vehicle. This product would significantly enhance any solar film producer, wrap installer, or automotive manufacturer’s product line.Derek filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Automotive Solar Wrap product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Automotive Solar Wrap can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

