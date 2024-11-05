InventionHome® Inventor Creates Comfortable, Padded, and Lubricated Colostomy Bag that Helps Prevent Leaks and Rashes

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal G. of Boerne, TX is the creator of Colosto-Collect, an improved colostomy bag designed to collect feces in a clean and effective manner. The device is attached directly to the rectum, utilizing a soft foam cushion and a lubricated drainage bag to collect human waste without worrying about the bag leaking and causing skin tissue breakdown. The adhesive cushion is soft and comfortable, accommodating both men and women of all body types.Fecal matter passes down into a meter to be measured and drained properly without causing surrounding skin rashes, irritation, and breakdown. The device can be especially useful for patients who are unable to use a toilet or bedside commode. Ultimately, the bag assists in saving time and effort for nurses, caregivers, and other medical professionals dealing with colostomy bags.Medical markets associated with more comfortable and leak-free colostomy bags are an essential segment of the broader ostomy care industry, driven by a need for products that improve the quality of life for individuals who require a colostomy bag. Innovations in materials like soft-touch hydrocolloids, silicone, and hypoallergenic adhesives provide more comfortable options that minimize skin irritation, one of the most common complaints among colostomy bag users. Leak-proof barriers, double-sealed flanges, and specially designed filters that allow gases to pass without causing odors or leaks are also key features.While both types of features are useful, there is a severe lack of colostomy bag options that combine comfort with leak-proof effectiveness. The Colosto-Collect utilizes a soft foam cushion and its lubricated drainage bag to collect waste without worrying about leaks and skin-tissue breakdown. This product would significantly enhance any medical manufacturer’s product line.Crystal filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Colosto-Collect product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Colosto-Collect can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

