NIEMOpen 'Reveals' Code-a-thon

NIEMOpen Reveal Summit 2025

Open call for Developers to Showcase their Talent at the NIEMOpen Reveal Summit

The event will reveal a new set of tools, training, and flexibility required by the next generation of NIEM users. Anyone interested in improving information sharing will want to be there” — Paul Wormeli

WASHINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NIEMOpen community has announced its inaugural NIEMOpen Reveal Summit, taking place from February 18-20, 2025, at the Press Club in Washington, DC. This summit will highlight significant opportunities for cost reduction and efficiency improvements in data exchanges, driven by the implementation of the NIEMOpen standardized framework.One of the main highlights of the summit will be the release of NIEMOpen Version 6.0, which introduces the concept of a Common Model Format (CMF). CMF supports different representations of NIEM, including XML, JSON, RDF and more. This enhanced flexibility streamlines data exchange processes for a broader range of applications.In addition to the summit, NIEMOpen is hosting a Code-a-thon, an event where coders and professionals collaborate on solving a problem or developing a software solution using NIEM. Code-a-thons are known for fostering creativity and innovation, resulting in websites, apps, or other solutions that address specific needs."The event will reveal a new set of tools, training, and flexibility required by the next generation of NIEM users. Anyone interested in improving information sharing will want to be there," said Paul Wormeli, NIEMOpen subcommittee co-chair for communications and outreach and long-time NIEM advocate.Attend the NIEMOpen Reveal Summit to learn more about how NIEMOpen APIs are transforming the Integrated Justice System or participate in the Code-a-thon. For more information, visit https://NIEMOpen.org or listen to a brief 1-minute podcast that describes the NIEMOpen Reveal. Search for The NIEM Open Reveal Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.View the latest News and register online . A discount is available until November 15, 2024.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.

