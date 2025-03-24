Free Webinar - Unveiling NIEMOpen 6.0 Release

A New Era of Data Interoperability

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIEMOpen, the leading data exchange framework, formerly known as the National Information Exchange Model (NIEM), has announced the upcoming release of its highly anticipated Version 6.0. This milestone marks a significant evolution for NIEMOpen, now operating under the OASIS Open consortium, renowned for its robust data standards and rigorous vetting processes. This transition solidifies NIEMOpen's position as a globally recognized and trusted open-source data modeling platform and methodology.Building upon its legacy as the cornerstone of semantic and syntactic interoperability across diverse domains in the U.S. and internationally, NIEMOpen 6.0 introduces groundbreaking features and tools designed to streamline and accelerate information sharing. The new version boasts a technology-agnostic common model format, enabling seamless representation in XML, JSON, OWL, and potentially other formats, while providing automated translation between them.Learn more about the transformative features of NIEMOpen 6.0 To celebrate the launch of NIEMOpen 6.0, the IJIS Institute, a member of the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board, will host a free informational webinar on May 22nd, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar will delve into the new structure, features, and benefits of NIEMOpen 6.0, including its innovative tools for creating message exchange specifications and a new API that enhances data exchange and ontology creation for knowledge graphs.About OASIS Open: OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.For more information, please visit https:// NIEMOpen.org

