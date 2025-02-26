Paul Wormeli Appointed NBAC Co-Chair at NIEMOpen

NIEMOpen logo

Advancing Data Interoperability

Paul's expertise and dedication to data standardization has been invaluable to our committee. We are excited to have him on board in this new role, as we continue to enhance data sharing capabilities” — Katherine Escobar

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIEMOpen recently voted Paul Wormeli as a new co-chair of the NIEMOpen Business Architecture Committee (NBAC), joining Kamran Atri and Thomas Krul. This appointment underscores the ongoing commitment to advancing data interoperability across communities through NIEMOpen.Paul Wormeli brings extensive experience in data management and consulting. He has been an advisor to the White House on security and privacy and participated in the drafting of Federal law on this topic. During his tenure in the Justice Department, he served on the President’s Committee on Drug Enforcement. He also helped create and was the first full-time Executive Director of the IJIS Institute , a non-profit dedicated to engaging industry in helping government agencies improve information sharing using advanced technology.Katherine Escobar, NIEMOpen Management Office Managing Director, said, "Paul's expertise and dedication to data standardization has been invaluable to our committee. We are excited to have him on board in this new role, as we continue to enhance data sharing capabilities across commercial and non-commercial entities."Kamran Atri, current NBAC Co-Chair, added, "Paul's appointment is a testament to his deep understanding of the benefits of NIEMOpen. His experience and contributions have been an excellent resource for our members across various Communities of Interest."Thomas Krul, current NBAC Co-Chair, commented, "Paul's extensive experience and innovative approach has been a great asset to the NBAC. We look forward to continuing to work with him to further our mission of promoting the data-sharing efficiencies and increased interoperability via NIEMOpen."Paul Wormeli, new NBAC Co-Chair, said, "I am honored to join the NIEMOpen Business Architecture Committee in my new role. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing efforts to enhance data interoperability and standardization, and to working with such a dedicated and experienced team."About OASIS Open OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.For more information, please visit https://NIEMOpen.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.