NIEM Version 6.0 to be Featured at Free Hybrid Event Highlighting Real-World Cybersecurity Interoperability

NIEMOpen's NBAC Co-Chair to Present at the Cybersecurity Interoperability Village Workshop & Plugfest

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The capabilities of NIEMOpen's latest version of data-sharing framework and data model, NIEM Version 6.0, will be featured at a hybrid (in-person and virtual) event on April 2, 2025, hosted by the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) Cybersecurity Automation Subproject (CASP). This event will highlight real-world interoperability between OASIS Open standards and specifications and various OCA subprojects, focusing on how they enable seamless and secure data exchange within the cybersecurity domain. Attendance is free, but reservations are required Paul J. Wormeli , a renowned expert in data modeling and information exchange, will be presenting NIEM Model Version 6.0 and its existing cyber-related data model content during the event. Paul serves as co-chair to NIEMOpen’s Business Architecture Committee (NBAC). This session offers a unique opportunity to learn how NIEMOpen facilitates crucial information sharing across the cybersecurity ecosystem.NIEMOpen's cyber-related data model provides a common language for sharing critical cybersecurity information across diverse organizations and technology platforms. This is essential for effective collaboration and response in today's complex threat landscape.Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) partners (e.g., CISA, FTC) can seamlessly exchange cyber threat intelligence with ISACs, ISAOs, and working groups (e.g., MS-ISAC, TribalNet) using standardized formats, regardless of their internal systems.Industry and vendor partners can share threat data and collaborate on security solutions by leveraging NIEMOpen's standardized data models, ensuring interoperability across different platforms and tools.Compliance drivers, such as PCI for credit card data and HHS for HIPAA data, can be addressed more effectively through standardized data exchange, enabling organizations to meet reporting requirements and share relevant information securely.NIEMOpen enables this interoperability across multiple networks, security boundaries, IT capabilities, and communication channels—whether it be through forms, emails, phone calls, Slack, threat intelligence platforms (TIPs), STIX/TAXII, VERIS, or other mechanisms. By providing a common understanding of cybersecurity data, NIEMOpen helps break down silos and foster a more collaborative and effective approach to cybersecurity.About OASIS OpenOASIS Open ( http://oasisopen.org ) is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen provides an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.For more information, please visit https://niemopen.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.