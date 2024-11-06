Indra Energy Continues its Penguins Pledge Partnership

Renewable energy plan provider Indra Energy has continued as a Champion Sustainability Partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins and their Penguins Pledge.

Indra Energy is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Penguins Pledge. Together, we can make a significant impact on the environment and inspire our communities to adopt sustainable practices.” — Jeff Rodgers, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Customer Care

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading supplier of renewable energy solutions, is excited to continue its partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the organization’s Penguins Pledge sustainability initiative for another season. This continued collaboration reinforces the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and inspiring communities. The Penguins Pledge is a sustainability initiative that aims to reduce negative environmental impacts and promote sustainable practices. Indra Energy is proud to support this important mission with the Pittsburgh Penguins.“We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Penguins Pledge,” said Jeff Rodgers, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Operations, and Customer Care at Indra Energy. “Together, we can make a significant impact on the environment and inspire our communities to adopt sustainable practices.”Indra Energy is committed to providing renewable energy plans , where one hundred percent (100%) of customers’ electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. By choosing Indra Energy, customers are not only reducing their carbon footprint but also get the opportunity to support reforestation projects across the United States, including the Appalachian Trail, the Rockies, and areas affected by wildfires.Through this partnership, Indra Energy, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and other Champion Sustainability Partners are working together to help create a more sustainable future for generations to come.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a leading, independent provider of electricity and natural gas to both residential and commercial customers in the Northeast and Midwest. Focused on renewable energy options for a sustainable future, Indra Energy also keeps customer satisfaction paramount by utilizing the breadth of experience of our team members in order to ensure the highest level of service to our customers. Indra Energy is a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Penguins Pledge. For more information, visit indraenergy.com or call 888-504-6372.

