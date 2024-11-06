Global Women's Leader Launches Groundbreaking "Power WalkHER & Boss Talk Global 25" Initiative

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: Ebony@epimediagroup.com | 770-635-8170Global Leaders Unite: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, UN Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield Among Inaugural "Power WalkHER Global 25" HonoreesMedia Moguls & Global Changemakers Mona Scott-Young, Yandy Smith-Harris Join Historic Initiative Alongside Finance Pioneer Dr. Jatali Bellaton and Media Force Michelle RiceHonoring President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's birthday, Africa's first democratically elected female head of state, 55 influential women leaders convened for the historic launch of the Power WalkHER Global 25. The invitation-only ceremony on October 29th at Atlanta's prestigious Ivy Showroom united government leaders, entertainment moguls, and business pioneers in an unprecedented gathering of global female power.The landmark event featured virtual appearances from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, alongside in-person honorees including entertainment mogul Mona Scott-Young and TV One President Michelle Rice, showcasing the collective power of women who influence billions in resources and reach.Founded by entrepreneur and global strategist Barkue Tubman, the Power WalkHER Global 25 recognizes exceptional women transforming leadership across continents and industries. The platform extends beyond recognition through its "Power Walk & Boss Talk" initiative, launching its global podcast series in December 2024, alongside summits, retreats, and strategic roundtables designed to facilitate international partnerships."This gathering represents more than recognition—it's about creating a sustainable framework for women leaders who walk in their power daily," says Tubman. "We're building a space where powerful women can give themselves grace, cherish the journey—the power walk—and unite their voices to impact change for the next generation and us today."2024 Honorees Include:Government & Policy: Karine Jean-Pierre (White House Press Secretary), Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (UN), Minister Hannatu (Nigeria), Erica Lowe (White House Advisor)Business & Finance: Lisa Wardell (Former Adtalem CEO), Arian Simone (Fearless Fund), Dr. Jatali Bellanton (Global Finance Education), Deanna Hamilton (Urban development & Real Empire creator)Media & Entertainment: Mona Scott-Young (Monami Entertainment), Michelle Rice (TV One), Yandy Smith-HarrisSports & Innovation: Isha Johansen (FIFA), Gbemisola Abudu (NBA Africa), Jennifer Smash (Metaverse Pioneer), Atoya Bureleson (Inside lines & Ladies Playbook)Global Impact: Edith Jibunoh (World Bank), Kaye Greenidge (Invest Barbados), Ndidi Nwuneli (ONE Campaign)Event partners included Brilliant Minds Unite, Q mixers, Enroute 54, Be Africa Luxury, Changing Faces Marketing, Forvr Mood, Kreed Hair Care & The epi Media group.About Power Walk & Boss TalkA global platform galvanizing woman for success, change, partnerships, and community through strategic networking, content creation, and intentional gatherings.About Barkue Tubman-ZawoloBarkue Tubman-Zawolo is an entrepreneur and global business strategist and founder of Power Walk & Boss Talk and the Power WalkHER Global 25 & MBL Intl Group Agency. She also serves as Chief Community Officer for the leading media brand for Black women, where she drives international expansion and cross-border collaborations. A global citizen Liberian born entrepreneur, she bridges emerging markets with established business centers, while empowering the next generation through her non-profit, The Boss Lady Effect and its flagship program "I Am Legacy." Her mission continues to galvanize women leaders worldwide for success and impact.For media inquiries: Ebony@epimediagroup.com 770-635-8170

