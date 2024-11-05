Submit Release
Democracy Under the Microscope: New Speaker Series Takes on Pivotal Issues Facing America

The series’ final event, held Oct. 31, featured Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu discussing the role of federal courts — particularly the U.S. Supreme Court — in protecting democracy. With longer life expectancies,  Supreme Court nominees joining the Court at younger ages, and justices increasingly making “values-based decisions,” Chemerinsky called their appointments more impactful than ever. 

